Cardinals beat Cubs 3-1 in doubleheader opener behind Brad Miller's double

Kwang Hyun Kim pitched 3 2/3 innings of three-hit ball in his first start for St. Louis. He signed an $8 million, two-year contract with the Cards in December.

Hendricks retired his first seven batters before Dexter Fowler hit a drive to right in the third for his second homer.

The Cubs wasted a prime scoring opportunity when Happ struck out on three pitches and David Bote grounded out in the first, leaving the bases loaded. But Happ bounced back with a leadoff drive to left in the fourth for his fourth homer.

Happ was a late addition to the Game 1 lineup after right fielder Steven Souza Jr. was scratched with right hamstring tightness.

WORTH NOTING

The Cardinals optioned right-hander Roel Ramírez to their alternate training site a day after he surrendered four consecutive homers in his major league debut. The 25-year-old Ramírez will remain with the team in Chicago on its taxi squad. He yielded consecutive drives by Yoán Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, José Abreu and Eloy Jiménez in the fifth inning of the Cardinals’ 7-2 loss to the White Sox on Sunday.

TRAINER'S ROOM