Cardinals, Cubs split another doubleheader

CHICAGO — The offense that gave the Cardinals a chance to hold their best relievers back for the evening game left those same relievers no lead to hold and no margin for error.
The Cardinals rallied in the sixth inning to tie Wednesday's second game of a doubleheader only to see the game come undone in the top of the seventh and final inning at Wrigley Field. For the second time in this unusual series between two historic rivals, the Cardinals hosted the Cubs at Wrigley Field -- and remained unable to take advantage of the un-home field advantage.
The Cubs scored twice in the top of the seventh to take a 4-2 win in Game 2 and split Wednesday's doubleheader. The Cardinals won 9-3 in Game 1, thanks to a first-inning grand slam from Matt Carpenter and two more RBIs from Brad Miller.
Miller had the game-tying RBI in Game 2 to give him three for the day and nine in the two doubleheaders played at Wrigley this week.
Rookie Johan Oviedo became the 11th Cardinal and eighth pitcher to make his major-league debut for the team when he started Game 2. He pitched five solid innings -- the first starter in the series to pitch that far into a game. Oviedo struck out four and allowed two runs on two hits and two walks. He threw 89 pitches and likely helped the bullpen recover enough to be sturdier for the start of a four-game series against the Reds.
With runs added late in Game 1, the Cardinals were able to keep their late-inning right-left punch, Giovanny Gallegos and Andrew Miller, available for the evening game.
Both threw decisive pitches in the Cubs' rally.
Gallegos inherited a bases-loaded jam in the top of the seventh from Miller, and the righthander was able to get ahead 0-2 on Cubs batter David Bote. The next pitch Gallegos threw hung up and Bote lined it to center for a two-run single that proved the difference.
The Cubs opened a 2-0 lead on the Cardinals in Game 2 with Victor Caratini's two-run single off Oviedo.
The Cardinals pecked away at the lead with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, and then capitalized in the sixth on two walks that put a rally in motion. Miller slashed a single to left field that scored Dylan Carlson from second to tie the game, 2-2.
The Cardinals finished their eight-game, five-day visit to Chicago with a 4-4 record. They split two doubleheaders with the Cubs and swept the doubleheader against the White Sox that started their return to play.
Matt Carpenter belted a grand slam and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cubs 9-3 in Game 1 doubleheader, holding Chicago to two hits even though a shaky Jack Flaherty couldn’t make it out of the second inning.
Flaherty gave up a leadoff homer to Ian Happ and recorded just five outs in his first start since a season-opening win over Pittsburgh.
The right-hander struggled to locate his fastball and issued what he described as “pretty out-of-character walks.” But he got plenty of help.
“The offense was really fun to watch today,” Flaherty said. “Going out there in the first and putting up a four spot and kind of giving me a little bit of room to breathe and go out and work on executing pitches. They didn’t stop there, though. When you get four in the first it’s real easy to kind of call it a day, but they kept going at it.”
Carpenter drove a rope to center in the first against Alec Mills (2-2) for his second career grand slam. Tommy Edman had three hits and Kolten Wong scored four runs.
Flaherty threw 41 pitches, walked two and exited with the bases loaded after hitting Nico Hoerner with an 0-2 pitch. Austin Gomber struck out Happ to end that threat and escaped another bases-loaded jam in the third when Jason Kipnis grounded out.
Tyler Webb (1-1) got four outs and the Cardinals got back to winning after dropping two straight to the NL Central leaders. Baseball’s seven-inning doubleheader format, implemented this season to help teams push through a frequently disrupted 60-game schedule, allowed St. Louis to use four relievers for 1 1/3 innings apiece after Flaherty’s exit. No team has been more disrupted than the Cardinals, who were sidelined for 15 days by a COVID-19 outbreak.
John Gant and Ricardo Sánchez finished the game for the Cardinals, with Sánchez allowing the Cubs’ only other hit — Josh Phegley’s two-run homer in the seventh.
The Cardinals will try to cap this unusual five-game, three-day series with a doubleheader sweep. The teams split two seven-inning games Monday.
Happ hit the right field video board with his team-leading sixth homer — and third in four games. Mills lasted lasted 3 2/3 innings, allowing six runs and seven hits.
“Just one of those days where I didn’t have the feel for much out there,” Mills said. “I wasn’t able to throw many pitches for strikes today. Fastball command wasn’t as good as it has been. Made the wrong pitch to Carpenter. He just hit it out of the yard. He did what he was supposed to, so not good.”
TRAINER’S ROOM
Cardinals: Manger Mike Shildt expects C Yadier Molina to return soon, while INF Paul DeJong might need more time. Both players, along with INF Rangel Ravelo and RHP Kodi Whitley, have been working out after being cleared by Major League Baseball. All four were sidelined by COVID-19. Shildt said Molina was asymptomatic. ... LF Tyler O’Neill was in the lineup after being scratched Tuesday with a hand issue.
Cubs: 3B Kris Bryant missed his second consecutive game after getting an injection Tuesday for his ailing left wrist. The 2016 NL MVP was hurt on a diving attempt on César Hernández’s flare to left field in the fifth inning of a 7-2 victory at Cleveland last week. ... LHP José Quintana (thumb surgery) is scheduled to throw a simulated game on Friday.
GOMBER ACTIVATED
The Cardinals activated Gomber from the injured list and optioned RHP Ryan Meisinger to their alternate training site. Gomber was placed on the IL because of a potential concern in contact tracing, though he did not test positive for the coronavirus.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!