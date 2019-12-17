Cardinals sign Korean lefty Kim to 2-year deal worth $8 million

"We had robust scouting reports on him," said Mozeliak of those who had watched him in Korea, including special assistant to the general manager Matt Slater and scout Jerry Ishii. "We had a lot of analytical support that backed up the success he was having in the KBO."

Kim, speaking through his translator and agent Jerry Kim (no relation), said, he preferred to start but "I respect the St. Louis Cardinals' system. I respect their decision."

Asked why he signed here instead with other interested teams, Kim said, "A lot of Korean baseball fans like the St. Louis Cardinals because they are the best team in the National League. When I was a young boy and starting baseball, someday, I wanted to be a St. Louis Cardinal."

Kim said he also had spoken in Korea this fall to former Cardinals righthander Seung Hwan Oh and Oh cited the virtues of playing in St. Louis, with Kim saying he would ask Oh for more details about St. Louis when the two meet up in Korea this winter.