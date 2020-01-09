Cardinals trade Jose Martinez, Arozarena to Rays in deal for top pitching prospect

The Cardinals also have Lane Thomas on the 40-man roster and plan to have him compete for playing time at all three outfield positions.

The Rays expressed interest in trading for Martinez at this most recent trade deadline. The Cardinals signed him to a two-year deal in spring training.

Liberatore, 20, was ranked as the Rays' No. 3 prospect by Baseball America. He has played alongside Cardinals prospect Nolan Gorman. Liberatore was the Rays' first-round pick in the 2018 draft out of a Phoenix-area high school. In 2019, he pitched as a teenager at the Class A level and went 6-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings. Fifteen of his 16 appearances at that level were starts.

Baseball America's scouting report for Liberatore states: "Liberatore is notably polished for a young 6-foot-6 lefthander. He spots his 91-95 mph fastball well (he can touch 97) and he shuffles between a slider, changeup and curveball that all are at least average now with above-average or plus potential. Liberatore’s best curveballs are plus-plus, high-70s downers with power and depth. His 82-84 mph slider is usually a little slurvy, but he can induce chases when he gets more tilt. He shows feel for his average changeup but uses it less than his breaking stuff."