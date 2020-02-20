Carlos Martinez eyes Cardinals rotation spot with Mikolas sidelined

JUPITER, Fla. — The health of Carlos Martinez's shoulder is even more important for the St. Louis Cardinals now that Miles Mikolas will miss the first few weeks of the season because of an inflamed flexor tendon.

Shoulder weakness last spring training following off-season surgery prompted the Cardinals to shift Martinez to the bullpen. He eventually replaced injured Jordan Hicks as closer, saving 24 games in 27 chances.

"We're looking for consistency in how he's doing, how he's recovering," St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said. "That a big thing for Carlos, making sure the strength is there."

An All-Star in 2015 and 2017, Martinez considers himself a starting pitcher.

"I feel stronger," said Martinez, who lost 15 pounds during the off-season. "The day after I throw I don't feel tired."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

St. Louis has an opening for a starter in a rotation projected to include Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson and Adam Wainwright.

"This time last year he wasn't in as good a spot from a throwing standpoint and being able to compete, but he's really done everything he needs to do to set himself up for success, to have that opportunity to compete as a starter," Shildt said.