 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chicago Cubs decline to tender contracts to outfielders Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora Jr.
0 comments

Chicago Cubs decline to tender contracts to outfielders Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora Jr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cubs Brewers Baseball

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber watches his grand slam during the second inning  against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

 Associated Press

The contributions of Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora Jr. in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series are a distant memory. The Chicago Cubs embarked on retooling their roster by electing not to tender the two outfielders contracts by Wednesday's 7 p.m. deadline.

Schwarber, who hit 38 home runs in 2019 and hit the single that started the game-winning rally in the 10th inning against the Cleveland Indians in the 2016 World Series, and Almora are now free agents. The Cubs still can re-sign either player.

Schwarber was projected to earn at least $8 million had the Cubs tendered him a contract. Almora, who in Game 7 pinch ran for Schwarber and advanced to second on a deep fly before scoring on Ben Zobrist's hit, joins Schwarber in the free-agent market.

As expected, the Cubs tendered contracts to third baseman Kris Bryant, shortstop Javier Baez, catchers Willson Contreras and Victor Caratini and center fielder Ian Happ.

They also agreed to terms with relievers Kyle Ryan, Dan Winkler and Colin Rea but didn't offer a contract to outfielder/designated hitter Jose Martinez or reliever Ryan Tepera.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Omaha native and MLB hall of famer Bob Gibson passes away

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News