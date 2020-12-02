Chicago Cubs decline to tender contracts to outfielders Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora Jr.

The contributions of Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora Jr. in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series are a distant memory. The Chicago Cubs embarked on retooling their roster by electing not to tender the two outfielders contracts by Wednesday's 7 p.m. deadline.

Schwarber, who hit 38 home runs in 2019 and hit the single that started the game-winning rally in the 10th inning against the Cleveland Indians in the 2016 World Series, and Almora are now free agents. The Cubs still can re-sign either player.

Schwarber was projected to earn at least $8 million had the Cubs tendered him a contract. Almora, who in Game 7 pinch ran for Schwarber and advanced to second on a deep fly before scoring on Ben Zobrist's hit, joins Schwarber in the free-agent market.

As expected, the Cubs tendered contracts to third baseman Kris Bryant, shortstop Javier Baez, catchers Willson Contreras and Victor Caratini and center fielder Ian Happ.

They also agreed to terms with relievers Kyle Ryan, Dan Winkler and Colin Rea but didn't offer a contract to outfielder/designated hitter Jose Martinez or reliever Ryan Tepera.

