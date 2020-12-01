Chicago Cubs face a Wednesday deadline to tender contracts to Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora Jr.

Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora Jr. were involved in one of the biggest runs in Chicago Cubs history.

Now the Cubs face the strong possibility of cutting ties with both homegrown outfielders by Wednesday’s 7 p.m. deadline for tendering contracts to all remaining unsigned players.

The potential moves would be part of retooling a roster that hasn’t won a playoff game since 2017 and has four core players — including Schwarber — due to reach free agency after 2021. A large revenue shortfall stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic also could have an impact on the Cubs’ decisions.

Kris Bryant and Javier Baez, the Cubs’ two most expensive arbitration-eligible players who are also one year away from free agency, are expected to receive contract offers. The Cubs would retain their rights with the flexibility to entertain trade offers while negotiating a contract for 2021.

But Schwarber faces an uncertain future after the left fielder batted .188 in the 60-game 2020 season while earning a prorated portion of his $7.9 million salary.

The Cubs could attempt to trade Schwarber, tender him a contract for 2021 or allow him to go to free agency without compensation.