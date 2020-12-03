Chicago Cubs might have options in the new pool of non-tendered free agents, including David Dahl and Carlos Rodon

The list of non-tendered free agents is accompanied by a “buyer beware” sign.
In the case of the Chicago Cubs, there’s plenty to consider as they retool their roster, with tougher decisions ahead after their choice to non-tender popular slugger Kyle Schwarber.
The Cubs need a left fielder who can reach base more often and strike out less than Schwarber, unless they move Ian Happ to left and look for a top-of-the-order center fielder who can complement the switch-hitting Happ.
Among the more eye-opening players who became a free agent Wednesday night was left-handed hitter David Dahl of the Colorado Rockies, a career .286 hitter who has held his own against left-handed pitchers with a .277 mark.
Like Happ, Dahl, 26, can play all three outfield positions. He was the 10th pick in the 2012 draft — four spots behind fellow non-tendered outfielder Albert Almora Jr. and one spot in front of Addison Russell.
Although Dahl wasn’t expensive, earning the prorated portion of a $2.475 million salary this year, the Rockies elected to let him go, and there could be a few reasons. First, he has been nagged by injuries to his shoulder, foot and ribs, along with a ruptured spleen in 2015.
There’s also the Coors Field factor. Dahl hit .318 at home but only .248 on the road this year. And his 26% strikeout rate is similar to many of the Cubs hitters who struggled in 2020.
Eddie Rosario hit 32 home runs and drove in 109 runs in 2019, but the Minnesota Twins non-tendered him with a few in-house options available. Rosario earned slightly less than Schwarber and was one year away from free agency. That doesn’t blend with the Cubs’ future plans, nor does his penchant for swinging at pitches out of the strike zone — 42.8% according to Fangraphs.
Adam Duvall hit 64 home runs for the Cincinnati Reds in 2016-17. The Atlanta Braves non-tendered him after he hit .237 with a .301 on-base percentage in 57 games.
An intriguing rotation option is left-hander Carlos Rodon, whom the Cubs scouted thoroughly before the Chicago White Sox drafted him with the No. 3 pick in 2014, one pick ahead of Schwarber
Rodon, 27, who missed most of 2019 and 2020 because of Tommy John surgery, could be the perfect change-of-scenery choice for the Cubs on an incentive-laden contract.
In the past, the Cubs have taken chances on pitchers Scott Baker, Kendall Graveman and Drew Smyly with no returns. But Rodon could be no worse than a placeholder in the rotation while prospects Brailyn Marquez, Cory Abbott and Ryan Jensen gain more seasoning in the minors.
