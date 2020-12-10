Chicago White Sox officially sign outfielder Adam Eaton to a 1-year, $8 million deal

Adam Eaton is officially back with the Chicago White Sox.

The veteran outfielder and the Sox agreed to terms on a one-year, $8 million contract, the team announced Thursday. The deal includes a club option for 2022. Under terms of the agreement, Eaton will receive $7 million in 2021, while the Sox hold an $8.5 million option for 2022 with a $1 million buyout.

Eaton, 32, played for the Sox from 2014-16. He was traded to the Washington Nationals for pitchers Lucas Giolito, Dane Dunning and Reynaldo Lopez in December of 2016. Late Monday, Dunning was sent to the Texas Rangers as part of a trade for veteran pitcher Lance Lynn.

“Knowing Adam well from his previous three seasons with us — including his work ethic and aggressive style, his offensive and defensive profiles, plus his recent championship experience — we believe he is a good fit on this White Sox roster,” said Sox general manager Rick Hahn in a statement. “The baseball world often comes full circle, and we are excited to welcome Adam back to play alongside some teammates we acquired thanks in large part to his previous contributions to our club.”