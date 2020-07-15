Clock ticks on Anthony Rizzo’s return to the Chicago Cubs from a ‘frustrating’ back injury

Time is running out for Anthony Rizzo to be ready for the Chicago Cubs’ season opener July 24 against the National League Central rival Brewers.
“It’s frustrating,” Rizzo said Wednesday in a conference call after an MRI confirmed the Cubs slugger is experiencing rib head swelling on his left side that has created back spasms.
“You know I was (physically) in shape was coming in (to summer training). I just can’t control the flare ups. The MRI confirmed kind of what we knew, so it’s just got to calm down and get back out there as fast as I can.”
Rizzo’s history of back stiffness, which dates back to 2014, raises the issue of whether it would be better for him to start the season on the injured list to ensure all the discomfort has dissipated.
“I think it’s still too early to make that decision,” manager David Ross said. “Anthony is a seasoned veteran, been around a long time, knows his body, knows what it takes to get ready.
“I’ll talk to him and our training staff. It’s a daily dialogue that we have. We’re not going to rush to that decision yet. He’s a big part of our life, a big part of this team, so I’ll rely on him and the training staff and then make that decision.”
Rizzo, who has missed more than a week, took an aggressive round of live batting practice on Sunday but felt recurring stiffness. He has since been relegated to tracking pitches in the bullpen and receiving treatments.
Backup catcher Victor Caratini and third baseman Kris Bryant, who both worked out at first base before to Wednesday’s intrasquad game, are the top candidates to replace Rizzo if he’s sidelined when the season starts.
Caratini started at first base in Wednesday’s intrasquad game.
Rizzo is aware there won’t be any time for rest once the shortened 60-game season starts, as the Cubs are scheduled to play 17 consecutive games before their first day off.
“Ross and I will talk a lot and be smart because missing one or two games is a lot better than missing 10 or 15,” he said.
