Column: Cubs’ concerns rest with the health and well being of their employees — not the fate of the baseball season

Yes, it will take some time for pitchers to build back arm strength and hitters to get their timing down, but Epstein said those were “secondary compared to making good, smart decisions… on (their) well being.”

With no return date in sight, the idea of asking players to hang around camp seems ludicrous. But who knows what will happen?

“I want to listen to the experts on that,” Ross said, deferring to MLB and the union on whether the players should go home.

Epstein addressed the team Thursday morning and said he told them the “guiding principles at times like these are to listen to the science and for us that means listening to the scientific experts and the public health professionals.” He said he would be transparent, but that most questions he could not answer.

Epstein said no Cubs player had met the “current standard in this country” to be tested and noted the country is far behind other nations when it comes to testing for the coronavirus.