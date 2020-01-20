Conn: Cardinals Caravan has become a family tradition

That year was also the only time we’ve ever won anything during the raffle. While the players are signing autographs for a long line of kids, there’s a raffle to help pass the time. For $10, you get 15 tickets. The Holy Grail of prizes is game tickets, but there are a variety of prizes — foam fingers, T-shirts, bobble-heads, baseball cards and more.

In 2015, we won a foam finger and a T-shirt — my daughter Delaney got the shirt and Sully got the foam finger. Every year since, we’ve bought an increasing number of raffle tickets, and every year we’ve watched winner after winner get called to walk up to claim their prize, while we hunch over our long strip of loser tickets and munch down the rest of our hot dog, chips and soda — the standard Cardinals Caravan lunch.

Looking through all the old photos I have of our years going to the Cardinals Caravan, we’ve been fortunate to have some really good current and former players come through Decatur. While it’s probably not the highlight of their winter, I’ve never seen a player act anything but respectful and genuinely happy to be making memories for kids. In addition to the names listed above, in 2016 we met Tommy Pham and Jose Oquendo, in 2018, Reyes, Ray King, Luke Voit and Sam Tuivailala. All delightful.