Conn: Cardinals Caravan has become a family tradition
top story

The day will probably come when my 11-year-old son Sully is too cool for the Cardinals Caravan, but as long as he’s not, Sully and I will be at the Decatur stop every year.

For those that don’t know, the Cardinals Caravan, held in Decatur on Monday at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel, is a gathering of current and former Cardinals players and a member of the Cardinals media traveling around to the smaller communities — mostly in Missouri and Illinois, but also Tennessee, Arkansas and Indiana — that are a big part of why St. Louis draws more than 3 million fans to Busch Stadium every year. The Cardinals Caravan has been visiting Decatur since 1962.

The players appearing at the Caravan are never the big stars. It’s up-and-comers, or guys who are on the squad but haven’t entered the level of stardom where people will pay a lot of money for their autographs. The former players aren’t Cardinals Hall-of-Famers, but recognizable names for those who have followed the team for a long time.

The players are announced to the crowd — this year it was Harrison Bader, Alex Reyes, Jake Woodford, Kodi Whitley, former Cardinal Jason Motte — and then answer questions from the audience, which is both the best and worst thing about the event. Sully and I still laugh at some of the questions that have been asked through the years. But there have also been some great questions. The year after the Cardinals won the World Series in 2011 and Albert Pujols left via free agency, a kid asked: "How can you improve with Albert Pujols gone?"

I grew up a big Cardinals fan in Quincy — another market that's had the Cardinals Caravan for a long time. We went to a few games at Busch growing up, but my dad was not a fan of big crowds. Standing in line for Todd Worrell’s autograph wasn’t his idea of a fun time.

The first Cardinal Caravan I attended was in 2010 as an H&R sportswriter. It was a good lineup — Colby Rasmus, Lance Lynn, Daniel Descalso, Mitchell Boggs and Tom Lawless. My son Sully was a year-and-a-half old at the time, but I promised myself I’d take him when he was old enough.

I asked Sully if he remembered his first Cardinals Caravan in 2012 — he was 3 — but all he recalls is he got a baseball. That Caravan included Jon Jay, Descalso, Matt Adams and the late Chris Duncan, but at that point, Sully was much more interested in Fredbird (who we still take pictures with every year and get an autograph from).

Sully Conn at his first Cardinals Caravan in 2012. He was 3.

The first real memories Sully has of the Caravan were in 2015 when he’d just lost his two front teeth, and Al Hrabosky asked him if a girl had knocked his teeth out because he’d tried to kiss her. That year included players Pete Kozma and Stephen Piscotty, who became Sully’s favorite player until he was traded to the A’s.

Cardinals announcer and former pitcher Al Hrabosky asks Sully if a girl knocked his two front teeth out because he tried to kiss her.

That year was also the only time we’ve ever won anything during the raffle. While the players are signing autographs for a long line of kids, there’s a raffle to help pass the time. For $10, you get 15 tickets. The Holy Grail of prizes is game tickets, but there are a variety of prizes — foam fingers, T-shirts, bobble-heads, baseball cards and more.

In 2015, we won a foam finger and a T-shirt — my daughter Delaney got the shirt and Sully got the foam finger. Every year since, we’ve bought an increasing number of raffle tickets, and every year we’ve watched winner after winner get called to walk up to claim their prize, while we hunch over our long strip of loser tickets and munch down the rest of our hot dog, chips and soda — the standard Cardinals Caravan lunch.

Looking through all the old photos I have of our years going to the Cardinals Caravan, we’ve been fortunate to have some really good current and former players come through Decatur. While it’s probably not the highlight of their winter, I’ve never seen a player act anything but respectful and genuinely happy to be making memories for kids. In addition to the names listed above, in 2016 we met Tommy Pham and Jose Oquendo, in 2018, Reyes, Ray King, Luke Voit and Sam Tuivailala. All delightful.

Every year, Sully and sometimes Delaney collected autographs from each of the players. I’d be lying if I told you we still had all of those autographs, but Sully has gotten better about it in recent years. He has both a ball and a small poster full of autographs. Last year, Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong signed Sully’s Paul DeJong T-shirt. It’s among Sully’s most prized possessions.

This year, we went to Burks Sportscards in Decatur and picked up cards of Bader, Reyes, Motte and even Fredbird, and Sully got them all signed — a new tradition!

Sully Conn posing with Harrison Bader at the 2020 Cardinals Caravan.

Now if we could just add winning the raffle to our traditions … .

Sully Conn posing with Harrison Bader at the 2020 Cardinals Caravan.

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

