Conn: Decatur's Roe Skidmore has 'no sour grapes' about Major League Baseball experience

Right before the start of the History of the Heartland Talking Decatur Baseball event on Tuesday at Doherty’s Pub, moderator Bret Robertson and Roe Skidmore shared a quick agreement not to talk about Jerry Reuss.

For much of the two-hour program, Robertson, Skidmore and longtime Fans Field worker Don Umphryes stuck to memories of Fans Field. But once the floor was turned over to the audience for questions, it was inevitable.

“What do you remember about that base hit?”

To baseball fans, Skidmore will always be part of a club — he had one major league at-bat and got a hit, making him one of fewer than 100 players ever to go 1-for-1 for their career.

But Skidmore’s life and baseball career included so much more — a state championship in high school, hundreds of minor league hits and homers, and a successful post-baseball career as an insurance salesman, and later an MLB scout.

It would be easy to be bitter about making it all the way to the major leagues and succeeding when you finally got the chance, only to never get another. And Skidmore definitely wishes he’d received more chances.

But instead, Skidmore was a picture of grace and class when the subject was brought up. And like they had been all evening, the audience hung on his every word.

“People ask me what I remember about it, but when you only get one hit, you remember everything about it,” Skidmore said, laughing.

The hit came on Sept. 17, 1970, after Skidmore had spent the previous September and the current one sitting on the Cubs’ bench once the minor league season was finished. On a rainy afternoon at Wrigley Field, the almost-25-year-old Skidmore got the call to pinch hit with two outs in the seventh and his team trailing 8-1 to Reuss, whom Skidmore had faced in the minors.

“My immediate response was knees knocking,” Skidmore said. “Then I went up to the bat rack and I couldn’t find any one of my bats. Not wanting to look like a complete idiot, I just grabbed one — it was (catcher) J.C. Martin’s.

“I get up to the plate against Reuss, who was a big left-hander, and the first pitch he threw me was a fastball and I swung about a day late and fouled it off. I’d faced Jerry Reuss in the minor leagues and I knew he had this big overhand curve ball, so I decided to look for that because I sure wasn’t getting around on his fastball.

“Sure enough, he throws a big hanging curve ball to me and I hit a line drive to left field over Joe Torre’s head. Lou Brock fielded it in left field and threw it to Julian Javier at second base.

“I had a hit in the big leagues. I got the baseball and I wrote on it: First big league hit. If I’d have just known what was going to happen, I would have written: First and last big league hit.

“I still have the ball. It’s right on my mantle, but it’s all yellow now.”

Skidmore was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 47th round of the 1966 Draft. When it came time to sign the $2,500 contract, Skidmore’s dad (also Roe Skidmore) told scout Al Unser his son wouldn’t be signing because he was going to be finishing up his education at Millikin, where he was on the basketball and baseball teams.

“I was kicking him under the table saying, ‘No, no,’” Skidmore said, laughing.

But a year after signing him and making him a catcher, the Braves released Skidmore because they had too many catchers. Desperate to find another team to play for, he contacted Gene “Swede” Thompson, a former Major League player from Decatur who was a scout for the Giants.

“He asked me if I’d played first at Millikin and I said, ‘Oh yes,’” Skidmore said. Then he laughed: “But I hadn’t,” he said.

It was a slight fib that turned out to be a great decision in the short run. Two days after returning to Decatur following his release from the Braves, Skidmore was given a roster spot on the Commodores. That night, playing first base, he went 6-for-7 in a doubleheader. He went on to play two seasons with the Commodores, hitting 41 home runs.

“Growing up loving Fans Field, then getting to play there for two years was a dream come true,” Skidmore said. “But everyone knew me, so on the nights you hit a home run, it was great. On the nights you struck out twice, it wasn’t so great.”

After Skidmore was acquired by the Cubs in 1969, first base turned into a curse. Though he was immediately promoted to AAA and was a late-season call-up from the minors, along with several other players, manager Leo Durocher refused to play the young player even for a single inning over Hall of Famer Ernie Banks, who in his 16th season played in 155 games at first despite a significant drop in extra-base hit power.

Skidmore sat on the bench and watched one of the most famous collapses in Major League history. The Cubs’ nine-game lead on Aug. 16 melted away as the New York Mets overtook them easily in September, with a black cat running across the field and a tired team with a stubborn manager who refused to take a chance on an unproven player — even for a single at-bat.

“I had really great seats for all that,” Skidmore said, laughing.

Skidmore finally got that single at-bat the next year, in 1970, but even with Banks ceding some playing time to other players — Jim Hickman and Willie Smith, primarily — Durocher (somehow still the manager after the 1969 collapse) refused to play Skidmore.

In 1971, Skidmore got a fresh start with the White Sox organization, and after what was statistically his best offensive season as a professional with the AAA Tucson Toros (299/.332/.509 slash line), he received a letter from then-White Sox manager Chuck Tanner telling him he’d be the White Sox’s next first baseman.

But Skidmore’s bubble was burst a couple months later when he opened up the newspaper and saw the news: the White Sox had signed superstar first baseman Dick Allen for the 1972 season.

Early in the 1972 season, Skidmore was traded to the Reds organization, where he continued to excel at AAA — this time in Indianapolis. He was named team MVP in 1972, but was blocked on the major league club by perennial All-Star Tony Perez.

Skidmore, sensing his opportunity was slipping away, went all in. He played winter ball in Venezuela with Cardenales de Lara in 1972-73 alongside MLB players Luis Aparicio, Buddy Hunter, Dwight Evans, Johnny Lowenstein, Al Cowens and Bill Lee.

Skidmore was traded three more times — to the Cardinals, then Astros, then Red Sox — and played in AAA for all three organizations, but never cracked the big leagues again.

On Jan. 14, 1976, Skidmore, then 30, told the Decatur Daily Review: “Ever since I was a little kid, my ambition was to play in the big leagues. I’ve always loved playing baseball and probably always will, but there comes a time in your life when you have to make certain decisions that concern not only your future but that of your family.

“I’m really not sorry about the whole thing. If I had it to do over again, I’d do the same thing. I’ve traveled more, seen more places and done more things than most people get to do in a lifetime.

“I’ve made some great friendships with players, managers and people in the places where I’ve played, but I’m happy and ready to be back in my hometown with my family devoting full time to the insurance business.”

Skidmore said he does have some regret about not staying around baseball for a career, but has no complaints about the way his life turned out. He raised his family in Decatur and had a successful insurance business before retiring. He returned to baseball as a scout in 2005.

“No sour grapes here,” Skidmore said. “I wouldn’t trade my experience for the world.”

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7971. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.