Conn: It's time to slow down on the Cardinals Hall of Fame

That hasn’t changed one bit, as evidenced by the recent deal to reunite Albert Pujols with the team and his former teammates Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina.

It helps that the franchise has such a rich tradition of winning and great players, which is why it made so much sense when the team finally began its own team Hall of Fame in 2014 as part of its new Hall of Fame Museum in Ballpark Village.

Because there were so many great players and others affiliated with the team that deserved to be in, there was a push to induct as many of the obvious candidates as possible quickly. There were 22 in the inaugural class — all members of the Baseball Hall of Fame. Twenty-five more have been added since for a total of 47 current members, and more are added each year.

This year, three players will be added: one "modern player" through a fan vote, one through a veteran’s committee (the Red Ribbon Panel) and a “team” selection.

The problem is, they’re running out of deserving candidates.

This year’s fan choices are: Edgar Renteria, Steve Carlton, George Hendrick, Matt Holiday and Matt Morris. You can vote for who you think should get in here at mlb.com/cardinals/fans/hof-vote until April 15.

When I think of Holiday, I picture a lumbering right fielder and baserunner whose swing was no work of art. But the numbers don’t lie — he had a .380 on-base percentage over eight seasons and was an absolute doubles machine (237). He’s the right answer here and it’s really not that close. His 23.1 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) during his years with the team ranks better than 10 current Cardinals Hall of Famers including Joe Torre, Pepper Martin, Vince Coleman and Tom Herr.

When considering candidates for the Cardinals Hall of Fame, I only take into account the player's time with the Cardinals, or obviously the answer here would be Carlton. He had 20.9 of his 84.1 career WAR with the Cardinals. That number (20.9) still ranks higher than several current members of the team’s Hall of Fame, including John Tudor and Bruce Sutter. You can make an argument that Carlton should get in at some point considering that, though I don't know that I'd vote for him.

As for the other three … there are Cardinals Hall of Famers who rank lower than Morris (18.7 WAR), Hendrick (18.0) and Renteria (16.7) in terms of WAR, but we're entering dangerous territory there.

I get players who were record-setters like Coleman (12.2 WAR but was the first player to ever steal 100 bases in each of their first three seasons) or fan favorites like Herr (19.1 WAR but a staple of the 80s success), but as much as I loved Silent George as a kid or appreciated Renteria’s effortless style, they just don’t meet the criteria — unless you want to start adding players like JD Drew and Gary Templeton, who both had more WAR as Cardinals than Hendrick and Renteria.

There are three obvious Hall of Famers not in yet — Pujols, Molina and Wainwright. The rule that a Cardinals player must be retired three seasons to be considered should be thrown out the window in their cases. Pujols is arguably the second-greatest Cardinals player of all time (behind Stan Musial), Wainwright the second-greatest Cardinals pitcher (behind Bob Gibson), and Molina the second-greatest defensive player (behind Ozzie Smith).

(How great would it be if, at the end of this season, they all three retired and were automatically made the 2023 Hall of Fame class?!)

The obviousness of their candidacies should serve as a warning sign — it’s time to slow down. After those three, the strength of the remaining players’ résumés starts becoming really questionable.

Here’s a look at some other top Cardinals not in the Hall of Fame (this list doesn’t include players who played a majority of their career in the 1800s). These aren't bad players by any means, but if these are the next players on your list of potential Hall of Famers, it screams SLOW DOWN.

Max Lanier, pitcher: He missed two full years during World War II and often served in a hybrid starter/reliever role, but he had a 2.84 ERA and 30 WAR in more than 1,400 innings with the Cardinals.

Larry Jackson, pitcher: Jackson was a three-time All-Star, racking up 28.5 WAR and a 3.67 ERA in eight seasons with the Cardinals in which Jackson was a workhorse starter who also helped out in the bullpen from 1955 to 1962.

Howie Pollet, pitcher: Another wartime pitcher who missed two years but still managed 28.2 WAR in nine seasons, including a brilliant 1946 campaign where he had a 2.10 ERA over 266 innings and finished fourth in the MVP voting.

Matt Carpenter, infielder: It didn't end well with St. Louis, but Carp helped keep the Cardinals competitive post-Pujols, putting up 26.8 WAR playing multiple infield positions — higher than Scott Rolen, McGee or Holiday. Carpenter hasn't retired (yet), though, so he's still a few years away

Whitey Kurowski, third base: His career didn't last long (six full seasons; nine overall), but Kurowski was among the league's best third basemen in the 1940s. His 24.8 WAR is higher than Torre's career with the Cardinals.

I appreciate having a team Hall of Fame because not every great Cardinals player is going to rise to the level of the Baseball Hall of Fame. But it has to be the same for the team Hall of Fame — not every player can get in.

Is there room for a little bit more sentimentality with a team Hall of Fame? Absolutely. But even that has a limit, and I’d argue we’ve already reached it (Coleman, Herr and Jason Isringhausen come to mind).

But I swear, if Bo Hart, So Taguchi, Tom Lawless, Joe McEwing or the rally squirrel end up one one of these ballots, I'm done.

Explanation of WAR (Wins Above Replacement) According to MLB.com, "WAR (Wins Above Replacement) measures a player's value in all facets

