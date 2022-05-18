Conn: Remembering a forgotten treasure in Fans Field and the Decatur Commodores

Listening to Don Umphryes talk about Fans Field, it’s hard to believe 48 years have passed since there was minor league baseball in Decatur.

The Decatur Commodores played for 64 seasons (non-consecutively) dating back to 1901 when the team debuted at Downing Racetrack (now Hess Park). In 1926, the Decatur Commodores Fans Association raised $47,000 to procure from the Powers family eight acres of land at the corner of East Garfield and North Woodford and built Fans Field, which held around 7,000 fans. It would be the home of the Commodores until they played their final game on Aug. 19, 1974.

Umphryes, born in 1943, spoke about Fans Field and the Decatur Commodores along with former Commodores player Roe Skidmore on Tuesday at History of the Heartland's Talking Decatur Baseball event at Doherty's Pub.

Umphryes was practically raised at longtime Decatur staple Schaefer’s Bowl and Fans Field. Both were run by Ray Hill, who employed Umphryes’ dad at both, which meant Umphryes also worked at both. When Umphryes’ dad began working at the bowling alley only in 1954, Umphryes thought his days at the ballpark were over until he found himself riding by the park with his dad on opening night.

“He asked me, ‘Well, are you going to go in?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I guess I am,’” Umphryes said.

When he walked into the park — he didn’t buy a ticket or show a pass because everyone knew him — field superintendent Abe Wilson found him immediately: “Where have you been,” he said. “You’re our scorekeeper.”

Umphryes ran the scoreboard and did countless other jobs, including clubhouse attendant and even team medic, at the park for the rest of his childhood and early adulthood. That sometimes left him suspended helplessly in high places, causing him to have a fear of heights, but also put him in direct contact with all the Commodores players, some of whom would go on to become Major League players. The Commodores spent time both as an independent and as an affiliate to several different MLB teams, including the Giants, Tigers, Cubs, Phillies and Cardinals.

“The players became your friends — I never got any autographs because I got to see them and play catch with them every day — I didn’t care about their autograph,” Umphryes said. “If you were lucky, a couple of those guys from each year’s team would go on to the majors, and some guys you just knew had no chance. But I rooted for all of them.”

For Decatur native Roe Skidmore, who would go on to play for the Commodores and Chicago Cubs, seeing those players sparked his big league dreams.

“Fans Field was a revered place for me,” Skidmore said. “My dad would take me to games and about the eighth inning, I’d start pulling on his sleeve to go down to the tunnel underneath where you could see the players walk by after.

“I always thought: If I could just be one of those guys … . What I didn’t see at the time was these were mostly 19-year-old kids thousands of miles from home scared they were going to fail.”

The park wasn’t just home to the Commodores. Youth league and high school teams played there and there was plenty of entertainment.

On the day it opened in 1927, a pair of baseball Hall of Famers — Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis, Major League Baseball's first commissioner, and Bill Veeck, then-president of the Chicago Cubs — were in attendance. The park was one of the last of the wooden ballparks, but one of the first — third to be exact — in the United States to have night baseball.

Over the years, Olympic hero Jesse Owens raced Commodores players around the Fans Field bases (he did this at parks all over the country); the Negro League’s most famous team, the Kansas City Monarchs, played exhibitions at Fans Field for many years in the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s; legendary boxer Jack Dempsey was referee of a wrestling match; the Harlem Globetrotters, led by Reece (Goose) Tatum and Nat (Sweetwater) Clifton, played in front of 8,000 fans in 1953. Umphryes said the Globetrotters players were among those assembling and disassembling the court they used.

But, from the beginning, Fans Field struggled financially. Ten years in, it was sold to the St. Louis Cardinals to prevent foreclosure. They sold it back after World War II for $10,000 — less than the value of the land it was on.

“The problem was the fan base was 500 to 600 people and the gate was a big part of what they depended on for profit,” Umphryes said. “I don’t know why more people didn’t support it. The people who did come out really supported it — they were rabid fans. But there just weren’t enough of them.”

Eventually, the reality of Decatur’s waning population caught up with it and the park closed in front of a crowd of 275 that saw the Commodores lose to the Wisconsin Rapids 3-1. The franchise was moved to Wausau, Wisconsin, and became the Wausau Timbers, which are now the Kane County Cougars.

Fans Field was demolished soon after, though Umphryes said Danville Stadium is practically a replica, though on a smaller scale, for those who want to get the feel. But for Umphryes, who had quit working there years before but was still connected to the field, a part of Decatur — and himself — is missing without Fans Field.

“That park was my home, and until the day it was torn down I had a set of keys that would open every door except the main office and the concession stand,” Umphryes said. “When they tore it down, it was like they took one of my legs, or tore down my house. It was devastating."

The days of minor league baseball in Decatur are likely over forever — minor league baseball is contracting, not expanding, and Decatur in its present form (shrinking population, no stadium) won't draw a team looking to move. But spending two hours imagining it through the stories of those who were there brought it back to life for at least a short time, and it was worth the visit.

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7971. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.