Conn: Return of the Cardinals Caravan a welcome sight

There was a time I thought I was too cool a sports fan for something like the Cardinals Caravan.

Autograph lines for has-been players and never-will-bes, tons of kids ... no thank you.

Then I got older and had kids, and was assigned for my job to cover the event — the first one I covered was in 2010 at age 36. It grew on me fast.

After the event in January 2020, I proudly wrote in a column that the Cardinals Caravan was a cherished family tradition and one I hoped would go on indefinitely.

Then COVID hit. While it ranks pretty low on the tragedies caused by the pandemic, not being able to go to the Cardinals Caravan with my son in his 12th and 13th years stunk.

If you don’t know what the Cardinals Caravan is: Every winter (not counting the last two years) around the time of the Winter Warm-Up in St. Louis, current and former Cardinals players, and a member of the Cardinals media, travel around to the smaller communities — mostly in Missouri and Illinois, but also Tennessee, Arkansas and Indiana.

The Cardinals’ star players will be at the much pricier Winter Warm-Up, while up-and-coming and former players (not Hall of Famer caliber) participate in the Caravan, which only costs a few dollars to get in and autographs are free for kids.

The Cardinals Caravan has been visiting Decatur since 1962, and has a long history in most of the communities it visits.

This weekend, the Caravan is finally making its return, and will be all over Central Illinois. In fact, it's possible to catch two different groups for a short drive.

Caravan #4, featuring Jake Woodford, Ivan Herrera and Masyn Winn, along with Bernard Gilkey, Bo Hart and Spanish-language broadcaster Polo Ascencio, will be at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Caravan #5, featuring Andrew Knizner, Alec Burleson, Jake Walsh and JoJo Romero, along with former players Al Hrabosky, John Costello and Brad Thompson, will come to Lake Land College in Mattoon at noon on Sunday, then (after a stop in Springfield on Sunday evening) come to the Decatur Hotel & Conference Center at noon on Monday.

Yes, there are other Caravan groups with bigger names — the Jefferson City, Missouri, group has Brendan Donovan, the Springfield, Missouri, group has Lars Nootbaar, the Marion group has Nolan Gorman, and the Memphis, Tennessee, group has potential superstars Jordan Walker and Tink Hence.

But the beauty of baseball is, any one of the prospects could catch on and become an everyday player, or even a star. The Cardinals are well known for their scouting and ability to get the most of their prospects, and there’s plenty to like talent-wise at every stop.

The Bloomington group is especially intriguing. Anyone who got the chance to see Winn in his brief run with the Peoria Chiefs saw the makings of a superstar who can capture fans young and old with his mix of speed, pop and arm strength. A 20-year-old shortstop, Winn is the No. 2 prospect in the Cardinals’ system (behind Walker).

The Cardinals’ (lack of) use of Woodford last season was frustrating, but he’s shown he could be a breakout player on the pitching staff in 2023. Herrera is the top catching prospect in the Cardinals’ system, and while the acquisition of Willson Contreras blocks his path currently, it’s possible he’s still seen as the catcher of the future (either for the Cardinals with a future move of Contreras to the outfield, or for someone else via trade).

In the Mattoon and Decatur group, Nate Burleson had an exciting run in Peoria the year before Winn and got his chance at the major league level late last season after punishing the ball in Triple-A. Though Burleson didn’t exactly take advantage of last year’s opportunity (.535 OPS), he showed the type of power in every stop at the minor league level that should give him more chances.

Walsh has a big sinking fastball that could find him a spot in the bullpen this season; Romero was acquired last year in the Edmundo Sosa trade and pitched better for St. Louis than he had in his previous three seasons in Philadelphia; and Knizner has a shot at locking up the backup catcher spot again this year.

Even if the chance to see some Cardinals prospects before they hit it big doesn’t excite you, there’s a raffle that includes quite a bit of Cardinals merchandise and tickets for games in the upcoming season.

Plus, they have pocket schedules. Like many things, pocket schedules became extremely scarce during the pandemic, but there will be plenty for everyone at the Caravan.

And, with a month before pitchers and catchers report, and two-and-a-half months before the season gets underway, there are worse ways to spend a three-day weekend than talking Cardinals baseball with a hot dog and a cold drink.

