Could Kris Bryant be the Cubs’ new leadoff hitter? ‘If I need to be the guy ... I’ll be that guy.'

A few days ago the big question in Mesa, Ariz., was whether Kris Bryant would make it through spring training in a Cubs uniform.

After Bryant met with manager David Ross on Wednesday morning, the question was whether Bryant would be the Cubs next leadoff man.

Bryant, who typically hit second or third in the lineup for the first five years of his career, acknowledged he might hit higher in the order and said the leadoff spot is one he would embrace.

“I led off my whole junior year in college and I won every college award -- first-team All-American, the Golden Spikes Award,” he said, referring to the honor given to the best amateur player in the nation.

So he likes leading off?

“It’s fine," he said. “I look at the two-hole as another leadoff hitter too. So you can interchange those. The past three years we really haven’t had someone who was stuck in the leadoff hole and stayed there.

"I think we totally took Dexter (Fowler) for granted while he was here. I certainly did. He was up there working great at-bats and he was always on base, had a high on-base percentage. That showed in the numbers after (he left).