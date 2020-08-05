Cubs manager David Ross is on a roll, but these 2 ‘lingering’ issues still need to be addressed

The threat of breaking up the gang if they didn’t get their act together in 2019 ultimately was just that -- a threat. The only major subtraction was manager Joe Maddon.

Epstein said after that 2018 season the Cubs players acted like everything would be fine in the end, no matter how they were playing.

“There was a bit of a sense of inevitability of success,” he said. “And as players deal with sort of the narrative of the season in different ways. With our players, there was a sense that things would be fine in the end. With the length of the season and our talent, it would take care of itself. We’re the Cubs. We’ll be there. I think in a lot of ways that was a lesson learned.”

Or maybe it wasn’t learned. The Cubs collapsed in the final week of the 2019 season, leading to the inevitable split with Maddon and the hiring of Ross to replace him.

Early reviews from Cubs players has been unanimous. Ross has been exactly what they wanted from a manager, and is the primary reason for their hot start.

But in praising Ross on Tuesday, Epstein opened up a can of worms, saying Ross had “helped address some of the things that have been lingering for years.”

Lingering? Such as?