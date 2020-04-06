Cubs reportedly targeting a shortstop in the international draft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Cubs have never been shy about stockpiling shortstops from the time Starlin Castro, Javier Baez, Addison Russell and Gleyber Torres were part of the organization as recently as 2015.

According to Baseball America’s story on the 2020 international draft, the Cubs are projected to sign one of the top shortstops in Cristian Hernandez.

Hernandez, a 16-year-old prospect from the Dominican Republic, would receive a $3.5 million bonus -- the fourth highest in the draft, according to BA.

The list was compiled by projected signing bonuses because the publication believed it wasn’t fair to players who have committed to a team and therefore aren’t being evaluated by other teams.

The 6-foot-2, 16-pound Hernandez, is one of seven shortstops ranked in the 10 top among projected signing bonuses.

In last year’s international draft in July, the Cubs drafted and signed catchers Ronnier Quintero and Brayan Altuve and shortstop Kevin Made to bonuses around $5.5 million. All three are ranked among the organization’s top 24 prospects, according to Baseball America.

The 2020 international draft is currently scheduled to be held on July 2, but Major League Baseball can postpone it as late as Jan. 15, 2021.

