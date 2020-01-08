David Haugh: Once the Kris Bryant grievance is resolved, Cubs will make their moves

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If an arbitrator rules in favor of Bryant and declares him a free agent at the end of 2020, he will, in theory, become harder to trade with free agency looming next winter. If the ruling sides with the Cubs, Bryant's contract will continue to run through 2021 — an attractive two seasons of control for potential trade partners.

For those of us who believe the Cubs would be making a mistake trading Bryant — still among baseball's top 25 players, in my book — the team could win by losing the grievance. Forfeiting an extra year of control would sting Cubs president Theo Epstein but also would make teams more unwilling to give up top prospects for a lone season of Bryant.

The best possible outcome for a Cubs team serious about contending involves them striking a long-term contract extension with Bryant back-loaded with big money. But, alas, that also appears the most remote result. Too much contentious history exists between the team and agent Scott Boras, who represents Bryant, to stake much hope on that possibility.