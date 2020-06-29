Decatur Commodores playing baseball at Millikin's Workman Family Field

On the field, the product hasn't changed. There were still strikeouts, base hits, runs scored, ground balls and diving catches in the outfield. Spectators who didn't sit in the stands stood around the fences, some not wearing masks.

The roster is made up of area players from the Herald & Review area and into the Springfield area. Being back on the field is a reprieve after an unusual spring season and beginning to the summer season.

“It really meant a lot to them," said Commodores organizational coach Kevin Koslofski. "When we started practicing you could tell they were so happy to be out playing it and getting a chance to have a summer."

As of Monday, the Commodores have played "a dozen or so games" this summer, Koslofksi said. Tournaments will wrap up in the middle of July, Koslofski said, before the program readies to host tryouts for the 2021 teams on July 21-22. Until then, they're relishing the chance to play some games at home. There's still a trip to Louisville, Ky. planned, but games in Illinois are back after guidelines necessitated the Commodores go out of state for games.