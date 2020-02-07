Despite new manager, Cubs open camp with similar look

CHICAGO — After missing the postseason for the first time in five years, the Chicago Cubs kept quiet in the offseason while other teams loaded up.

It was frustrating for fans and even president of baseball operations Theo Epstein at times. But for those ready to bury them, slugger Kyle Schwarber has a message:

Put down the shovels.

"What we have here is still top tier," Schwarber said. "You look at a lot of people's track records and see what they've done in this game and see what they're still capable of. ... I would take this team any day."

With spring training set to start, Chicago is relying more on improvement from within after finishing third in the NL Central at 84-78 and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014. While other teams have been loading up, the only major move the Cubs made was replacing Joe Maddon with David Ross.

They're hoping the popular backup catcher on the 2016 World Series championship team can spark a group that finished behind St. Louis and Milwaukee in the division. But the roster is largely intact. There are no major additions so far, just questions.