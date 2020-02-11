Epstein claims `no hard feelings' between Cubs, Bryant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Epstein said there had been only two instances he could think of in 18 years of running a big league team's baseball operations where he felt like "basic organizational standards for work, preparation and behavior were not getting met" and that he had to get involved and give feedback. Whether the 2018-2019 Cubs offseason was one of those times, Epstein would not say.

"I hold those two instances to myself, but I guess Joe indirectly alluded to it with some of his comments today," Epstein said. "But, that's fine, again, I love Joe, and nothing is going to get in the way of that. I don't think he meant any ill will to his comments. It might be his interpretation and hindsight of how he thinks things went down."

ROSS

First-year manager Cody Ross walked into the media room Tuesday and at first didn't know where to sit at the table in front of the cameras. He laughed and admitted he "didn't know protocol."

Ross was a fan favorite in 2016 when he was a backup catcher on the team that won the Cubs' first World Series title since 1908. He replaced Maddon after the Cubs went 84-78 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.