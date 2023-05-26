Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DECATUR — Decatur native Roe Skidmore will be a featured guest at Fans Field of Dreams Day on Saturday, June 3.

Fans Field is at the corner of Woodford Street and Garfield Avenue in Decatur.

Skidmore, one of of only living Major League players with a perfect batting average, played part of his 10-year minor league career at Fans Field and will throw the first pitch during an exhibition game planned for 2 p.m. that day. Players will be wearing shirts emblazoned with the names of former Decatur Commodores players. A post-game celebration will be held at 6 p.m. at Doherty's Pub. The stadium was demolished in 1974.

A limited-edition set of 10 baseball cards will be available at the game at a cost of $10 and Fans Field T-shirts will be on sale beginning at 10 a.m. The first 100 fans at the afternoon game will receive a free vintage 1950 scorecard reproduction. The first 100 fans will also receive a free authentic Commodores button donated by a local collector.

At the post-game party, an auction will include a drawing by former Major League pitcher and Commodore player John D’Acquisto donated by Randy Inman and the Bone Dome in Bethany.

There will also be a youth clinic hosted by former Major League Baseball player Kevin Koslofski.

Fans Field was a stadium with a storied past going back to 1927. Skidmore had attended games there as a boy and always wanted to play with “the big guys at Fans Field.” Skidmore was part of the History of the Heartland event “Talking Decatur Baseball” last year at Doherty's that was well-attended.

"It was obvious there are still many memories of the stadium that was demolished in 1974,” says Bret Robertson, chairman of History of the Heartland.

The June 3 game will also feature banners made by Pepsi that used vintage Fans Fields photos.

The opening bid in the postgame auction will be $200. There is a certificate of authenticity. Other items will be announced on the “History of the Heartland” Facebook page prior to the event. Any proceeds raised by the event will go towards memorial signage acknowledging the history of Fans Field and the fans of Decatur and surrounding communities.

Youth clinic

Koslofski will be the featured instructor at a youth baseball clinic before the game on June 13. The clinic is for kids 8-13 years old, and the cost is $5. Sign-in is at 8:30 and the clinic is 9 a.m to 11:30 a.m.

There are only 25 slots available.

Koslofski, a Maroa-Forsyth graduate, was drafted and signed by the Kansas City Royals in June 1984. He played for Kansas City from 1992 to 1994 and the Milwaukee Brewers in 1996. He had three hits in a 9–2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards in his MLB debut and hit his first home run off of Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan.

The clinic is in cooperation with the Decatur Park District and History of the Heartland. Play It Again Sports is the sponsor and will provide a free hat and shirt to the participants. Instruction will include learning the basics and fine-tuning skills.

Skidmore will also be on hand during the clinic.

For a registration form, call (217) 791-1385 or email aynproductions@yahoo.com or visit Play It Again Sports. Players must be registered before the clinic.

