Find out about Decatur’s connection to the 1888-1889 Chicago Cubs World Tour

American Baseball World Tour

Orphan Clarence Duval, bottom left, traveled with the 1888-89 American Baseball World Tour, featuring the baseball team that would become the Chicago Cubs. Duval's talents were discovered in Decatur in 1888.

DECATUR — What do Decatur's first opera house, the baseball team that would become the Chicago Cubs and an orphaned Black child have in common?

Macon County's official historian Mark W. Sorensen will tie all those strands together at 2 p.m. Sunday during his presentation at the Macon County History Museum: Decatur’s Connection to the 1888-1889 Chicago Cubs World Tour.

Admission is free to the presentation, in which Sorensen will deliver the tale of Decatur's racist link to Albert Spalding, Cap Anson and the famous 1888-1889 American Baseball World Tour. Find out what happened after African-American Clarence Duval’s talents were discovered in Decatur in 1888 and how was he treated going around the world with America’s most famous athletes.

