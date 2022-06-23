Find out about Decatur’s connection to the 1888-1889 Chicago Cubs World Tour

DECATUR — What do Decatur's first opera house, the baseball team that would become the Chicago Cubs and an orphaned Black child have in common?
Macon County's official historian Mark W. Sorensen will tie all those strands together at 2 p.m. Sunday during his presentation at the Macon County History Museum: Decatur’s Connection to the 1888-1889 Chicago Cubs World Tour.
Admission is free to the presentation, in which Sorensen will deliver the tale of Decatur's racist link to Albert Spalding, Cap Anson and the famous 1888-1889 American Baseball World Tour. Find out what happened after African-American Clarence Duval’s talents were discovered in Decatur in 1888 and how was he treated going around the world with America’s most famous athletes.
1 of 18
hendricks prairie life 05072015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Joel Hendricks teaches French Academy students Indian sign language during Prairie Life Days at the Macon County Historical Museum.
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Justerion Foreman and his classmates at French Academy practice math problems with slate and chalk while experiencing a one-room schoolhouse and teacher Sandy Walker. Students spent time at the Macon County Historical Museum for Prairie Life Days.
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Dancing to the music from Jerry Ellis, Karen Jennings and Jason Jennings, Third grade students learn how to do the broom dance. The students learned about making rope, Indian lore, one-room schools and met Lincoln impersonator Lon Pressnall during Prairie Life Days at the Macon County Historical Museum.
PHOTOS: Students learn about prairie life during outing to Macon County Historical Museum
1 of 18
hendricks prairie life 05072015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Joel Hendricks teaches French Academy students Indian sign language during Prairie Life Days at the Macon County Historical Museum.
foreman prairie life 05072015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Justerion Foreman and his classmates at French Academy practice math problems with slate and chalk while experiencing a one-room schoolhouse and teacher Sandy Walker. Students spent time at the Macon County Historical Museum for Prairie Life Days.
broom dance prairie life 05072015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Dancing to the music from Jerry Ellis, Karen Jennings and Jason Jennings, Third grade students learn how to do the broom dance. The students learned about making rope, Indian lore, one-room schools and met Lincoln impersonator Lon Pressnall during Prairie Life Days at the Macon County Historical Museum.
07 prairie life days 2015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Several schools visited Macon County Historical Museum for Prairie Life Day.
08 prairie life days 2015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Several schools visited Macon County Historical Museum for Prairie Life Day.
09 prairie life days 2015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Several schools visited Macon County Historical Museum for Prairie Life Day.
10 prairie life days 2015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Several schools visited Macon County Historical Museum for Prairie Life Day.
11 prairie life days 2015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Several schools visited Macon County Historical Museum for Prairie Life Day.
12 prairie life days 2015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Several schools visited Macon County Historical Museum for Prairie Life Day.
13 prairie life days 2015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Several schools visited Macon County Historical Museum for Prairie Life Day.
14 prairie life days 2015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Several schools visited Macon County Historical Museum for Prairie Life Day.
15 prairie life days 2015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Several schools visited Macon County Historical Museum for Prairie Life Day.
01 prairie life days 2015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Several schools visited Macon County Historical Museum for Prairie Life Day.
02 prairie life days 2015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Several schools visited Macon County Historical Museum for Prairie Life Day.
03 prairie life days 2015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Several schools visited Macon County Historical Museum for Prairie Life Day.
04 prairie life days 2015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Several schools visited Macon County Historical Museum for Prairie Life Day.
05 prairie life days 2015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Several schools visited Macon County Historical Museum for Prairie Life Day.
06 prairie life days 2015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Several schools visited Macon County Historical Museum for Prairie Life Day.
Orphan Clarence Duval, bottom left, traveled with the 1888-89 American Baseball World Tour, featuring the baseball team that would become the Chicago Cubs. Duval's talents were discovered in Decatur in 1888.