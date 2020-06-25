Flaten: Collecting fuels love of baseball even when the game hasn't earned it

Now I'm forced to build my own card collecting bunker full of emergency top loaders and penny sleeves — the thin plastic sleeves that come in packs of 100 — to tide me over for when the next quarantine rears its head.

Recently, the fourth and final season of the IFC TV series Brockmire debuted and it is the perfect metaphor for baseball's current state. If you haven't checked out the show, it features The Simpsons voice actor Hank Azaria as a baseball broadcaster in the vein of Harry Caray and Phil Rizzuto.

Season four jumps the series 10 years into the future to 2030 as Brockmire is asked to become baseball commissioner and save the sport after a decade of player strikes and young people continuing to lose interest. The writers must have had a crystal ball because the ridiculousness of the negotiation scenes between owners and players were pitch perfect given what has gone on between those two groups as a shortened COVID season has played out in the media rather than the board room.