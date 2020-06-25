Flaten: Collecting fuels love of baseball even when the game hasn't earned it

The COVID-19 pandemic has made us all "preppers" now.
For some of us it might be an underground bunker in our basements and for others we will now never let our toilet paper or hand sanitizer supplies reach low levels again.
We've all heard of those mundane household items going for incredibly high prices as scammers try to turn a global crisis into a triumph of capitalism. The same is true in the sports card collecting market, but it doesn't quite grab the headlines that toilet paper does.
Trading card aisles in Target and Walmart across the country were decimated quickly when the COVID panic hit and there was no hope of a restock until the quarantine came to an end.
Over the course of the year, Topps releases three series of card in their main baseball set — series one, series two and an update series. Series 1 was released in February, just before quarantine began, and typically that product is available throughout the year.
But with no sign of series two coming because of the delayed season, desperate collectors grabbed anything they could get ... with one exception: That single row of hockey cards at Decatur's Target still remains untouched.
The same panic happened with sports cards supplies. With baseball card shop closed for months — and many unlikely to reopen again — the supply of top loaders, the thick plastic slip cases that protect the most important cards in your set, jumped to incredible prices as the supply chain between manufacturer and consumer broke down.
Now I'm forced to build my own card collecting bunker full of emergency top loaders and penny sleeves — the thin plastic sleeves that come in packs of 100 — to tide me over for when the next quarantine rears its head.
Recently, the fourth and final season of the IFC TV series Brockmire debuted and it is the perfect metaphor for baseball's current state. If you haven't checked out the show, it features The Simpsons voice actor Hank Azaria as a baseball broadcaster in the vein of Harry Caray and Phil Rizzuto.
Season four jumps the series 10 years into the future to 2030 as Brockmire is asked to become baseball commissioner and save the sport after a decade of player strikes and young people continuing to lose interest. The writers must have had a crystal ball because the ridiculousness of the negotiation scenes between owners and players were pitch perfect given what has gone on between those two groups as a shortened COVID season has played out in the media rather than the board room.
The series is a love letter to baseball and, at the same time, a consistent joke is that even fans don't really love baseball anymore. The sport goes out of its way to be difficult, from racist team names still remaining (an episode is devoted to the selling of the Cleveland Indians in season four) to no meaningful desire by players or owners to speed up the game. As the prospect of not having a baseball season at all became a larger possibility this spring, I found myself wondering how much I would truly miss it?
The honest answer is that it would probably happen around February of 2021 when there was no Topps 2021 card set and I would finally feel the pain of losing this season.
While I'm continuing to add to my Mike Fiers autograph collection, the hottest trading card this spring is without a doubt the first cardboard appearance of the New York Yankees' 17-year-old prospect Jasson Dominguez. Although he hasn't taken a single pitch in the majors or minor leagues, the prospect from the Dominican Republic has a popularity and prices on par with Ken Griffey Jr.'s or Mike Trout's rookie cards.
While collectors are desperate to track down that card, I have my eye on another card soon to be released.
Each year in the Topps' Allen and Ginter set, which is done in the style of the tobacco cards released by the Allen and Ginter Tobacco Company in the late 1880s, players from multiple sports, celebrities and in recent years, sports writers, are included. This year it was announced that Derrick Goold, longtime Cardinals writer for the Herald & Review's sister paper, the Post-Dispatch, is getting his own card, and those lucky enough could pull an autographed version of.
It will be my mission to track it down just to live this sports writer's dream, if only vicariously.
