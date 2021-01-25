Flaten: How Hank Aaron became my hometown hero

Eau Claire has a rich baseball history — nearly every up-and-coming Braves prospect from the 1950’s and 1960’s spent some time there, including Bob Uecker and Joe Torre, but none compare to Aaron.

Aaron had just one marvelous season in Eau Claire, finishing as the Northwoods League Rookie of the Year. The Braves moved him up to the Jacksonville Braves in the South Atlantic League in 1953 and Aaron was in the majors the following season in 1954 to start his historic career.

Growing up in Eau Claire and attending games at Carson Park, I heard Aaron's story and became a fan. I remember in 1994 when Aaron returned to Eau Claire for an unveiling ceremony of a statue of him as a young prospect that was placed front of Carson Park.

Reflecting on that first season, Aaron said it was a positive experience and those games were the first time playing on a team and in front of fans that were mostly white. He wondered what his career would have been had he had a difficult time that first season.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Today, Aaron is still a part of my everyday life. In my home office, where I’ve been writing since the pandemic began, a poster of the 1952 Eau Claire Braves team photo sits nearby.