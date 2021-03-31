Flaten: Thinking about Major League Baseball Opening Day, for a fan who has never been

Looking back, its size was really all that the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome (besides all-time best stadium name) ever had. The marshmallow-colored roof made high pop-ups hard to track down and the turf was so bad it artificially affected how fast grounders would come at the players, often bouncing in unexpected ways. The cement-like turf that caused career-ending injuries was replaced just five years after the stadium opened its doors. When the roof literally caved in from the weight of snow on it in 2010, that closed the chapter on my first baseball stadium.

It just wasn't a place that could be equipped to conjure up amazing baseball memories each spring.

While some people make it a bucket list item to attend games in all the major league ballparks, my treks around America for school and employment have me inadvertently taking in a big chunk of those games. I’ve got stadiums from the past — the Metrodome and Milwaukee’s County Stadium — and their replacements, Target Field and Miller Park.

I’ve got Safeco Field (now actually T-Mobile Park) in Seattle, Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, the Braves' former home at Turner Field in Atlanta and Nationals Park in Washington D.C.