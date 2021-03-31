Flaten: Thinking about Major League Baseball Opening Day, for a fan who has never been

We all have our secret shames — those experiences or beliefs that aren't quite ready for public consumption.
It might be a secret and surprisingly large Beanie Baby collection accumulating dust in a closest or maybe you’ve never seen Star Wars or hate The Godfather.
My dark secret is that I’ve never been to Opening Day and have never really wanted to go.
The 2021 version begins on Thursday with the Cubs hosting the Pirates in a day game at Wrigley and the Cardinals traveling to Cincinnati for a 3:10 p.m. start.
For those limited number of fans that can attend (about 8,000 in Chicago and 12,500 in Cincinnati), the smell of the hot dogs will fill the stadium as parent and child, program in hand, head to their amazing seats in the lower decks. The cinematic movie scene will play out around the country as baseball (sort of) returns to something much more normal than in 2020.
My first baseball love was the Minnesota Twins and my first game came in the summer of 1988 when my youth baseball team took a field trip to the Metrodome to see the Twins play the Tigers. I remember absolutely nothing from the game other than at 9 years old being overwhelmed by how large the Metrodome was.
Looking back, its size was really all that the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome (besides all-time best stadium name) ever had. The marshmallow-colored roof made high pop-ups hard to track down and the turf was so bad it artificially affected how fast grounders would come at the players, often bouncing in unexpected ways. The cement-like turf that caused career-ending injuries was replaced just five years after the stadium opened its doors. When the roof literally caved in from the weight of snow on it in 2010, that closed the chapter on my first baseball stadium.
It just wasn't a place that could be equipped to conjure up amazing baseball memories each spring.
While some people make it a bucket list item to attend games in all the major league ballparks, my treks around America for school and employment have me inadvertently taking in a big chunk of those games. I’ve got stadiums from the past — the Metrodome and Milwaukee’s County Stadium — and their replacements, Target Field and Miller Park.
I’ve got Safeco Field (now actually T-Mobile Park) in Seattle, Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, the Braves' former home at Turner Field in Atlanta and Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
I lived outside of Atlanta for two years and a spring vacation to Florida gave me my closest experience to Opening Day, attending a St. Louis Cardinals spring training game in Jupiter. This was March of 2015 and I was excited to see the Cardinals’ new arrival from Atlanta, outfielder Jason Heyward as the Cards played the Mets. Heyward was always a favorite of mine as he was a one-time “next big thing” in the baseball card world and I thought for sure he was going to stick around St. Louis for years to come.
I had my camera ready and took hundreds of photos that day and having someone look at the blurry rejects might be another secret shame of mine
The pitching battle was John Lackey vs. Matt Harvey, who was returning after missing all of 2014 with Tommy John surgery. I also got to see Mets slugger David Wright, another personal favorite. At the time, there was no way to know he would haver just 80 more games in his career, although he wouldn’t retire until the end of the 2018 season.
It was the perfect experience because all the stars were playing, healthy and ready to go. Maybe that is part of the draw for Opening Day. On that first day, nothing is ruined yet.
For many, baseball is always associated with spring or the warmest days of summer, but for me, it was going to games at Target Field in Minneapolis, where the stands were empty and the temperatures are about as hot as the Twins’ pennant race chances. There was little chance of seeing the Twins stars — Joe Mauer and Justin Morneau — play together as the lineup was filled with players fighting for a future roster spot.
The best seats were dirt cheap in September and you had better bring a thick jacket and gloves because that Minnesota wind can get blowing. This was hot chocolate weather and not cold beer weather.
Have I just been consuming the sport the wrong way all these years?
It's possible, but that’s how I like my baseball. I’ll never be interviewed for the next Ken Burns baseball documentary and get to gush about how important the Opening Day experience is for the cultural zeitgeist of middle-aged men.
A quick look at the calendar and maybe it was a sign that 2021 was the year I should have experienced baseball the way I'm told it should be: Opening day at Wrigley Field. It is April Fool’s Day after all.
