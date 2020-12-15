Flaten: You'll always remember meeting a star athlete, but I can't forget

This is where my amazing story goes off the rails. If you are a fan of the "Price Is Right," there are times when the new contestant’s name is called and told to “Come on down,” but the camera struggles to find them in the crowd and in their panic to get down to Drew Carey they end up taking the longest possible path to the front.

From our seats, the emcee was located in front of me to the right, but I ended up going out of my aisle to the left and getting cut off, with my only path to the emcee the stage that Kaat, Blyleven and Laudner were on.

At that point, I’ve reached full panic mode. Instead of gritting my teeth and crossing in front of everyone, I decide to go behind the three Twins and try to fit between their chairs and the conference room back wall. It was the equivalent of a raging bull trying to get the middle seat in a pew at church, with everyone having to stand up to let someone past.

That was my first time "meeting" a future Hall of Famer, and the image in my mind of pushing past them to get to the autographed ball is a metaphor I still live with as a trading card and memorabilia collector today. I had to get to that ball!