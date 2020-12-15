Flaten: You'll always remember meeting a star athlete, but I can't forget

For the sports fan, meeting a star athlete that you admire is something you will always remember.
It might be an autograph request as they are leaving an arena following a game, randomly running into them on the street or in a store, or it could be a fan event — like the Cardinals Caravan — making a stop in your hometown during the offseason.
They are sometimes the highlights of a person's life or, in my case, something you relive in embarrassment again and again.
For me, it was a Minnesota Twins fan event in the heart of the winter in the late 80’s in my hometown of Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The exact year is up for debate between my father and I, but my guess it was 1988, following the glorious World Series championship in 1987.
That World Series was the first sports event that I really remember — I was 8 at the time — and it made me a Twins fan for life. So when my Dad proposed going to see Twins legend and announcer Jim Kaat, future Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven, and fan-favorite catcher Tim Laudner as they made their way around Western Wisconsin, I was beyond excited.
In the large hotel conference room, I remember a question and answer period and a raffle for some door prizes. My father and I don’t remember if it was my ticket number or his that was called, but he told me to head down to the front to pick up a prize we had won — a signed baseball by the three guests of honor.
This is where my amazing story goes off the rails. If you are a fan of the "Price Is Right," there are times when the new contestant’s name is called and told to “Come on down,” but the camera struggles to find them in the crowd and in their panic to get down to Drew Carey they end up taking the longest possible path to the front.
From our seats, the emcee was located in front of me to the right, but I ended up going out of my aisle to the left and getting cut off, with my only path to the emcee the stage that Kaat, Blyleven and Laudner were on.
Support Local Journalism
At that point, I’ve reached full panic mode. Instead of gritting my teeth and crossing in front of everyone, I decide to go behind the three Twins and try to fit between their chairs and the conference room back wall. It was the equivalent of a raging bull trying to get the middle seat in a pew at church, with everyone having to stand up to let someone past.
That was my first time "meeting" a future Hall of Famer, and the image in my mind of pushing past them to get to the autographed ball is a metaphor I still live with as a trading card and memorabilia collector today. I had to get to that ball!
In my time as a sports reporter, I've had the opportunity to meet several more stars, and I've probably unknowingly interviewed future professional players while covering high school games.
One of those players that over the last year has gone from college student to baseball star is former Nokomis and Chatham Glenwood standout pitcher Reid Detmers. Detmers was drafted as the No. 10 pick in the 2020 MLB draft by the Los Angeles Angels. I have been eagerly awaiting his first appearances on the trading cards I love to collect ever since.
As a member of the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team while pitching at the University of Louisville, Detmers made his baseball card debut in sets by Panini that focus on the USA teams, but it was the release of the 2020 Bowman Draft set that gave us his first officially licensed MLB card throwing in an Angels uniform.
As I have written before, everything I know about baseball I learned from the back of baseball cards, so let's take a look at the back of Detmers' card. The exciting part for me is that I could probably have written up some of the stats myself. We learn that he was 20-6 in his career at Louisville and was the ACC's 2019 Pitcher of the Year. It also reminds us that out of high school, Detmers was drafted by the Braves in the 32nd round of the 2017 draft but decided to go to Louisville. That looks to have been a good choice.
One of the Twitter accounts I would make a point to check during the 2020 season was @HasDetmers, which provides updates if Detmers had been called up to the Angels yet. Although there was talk of Detmers making a quick jump, it didn’t happen in the abbreviated 60-game season.
This makes now the time to jump on the Detmers card collecting bandwagon, before he moves from prospect to major leaguer and possibly bonafide star. And also before I get a chance to push you out of the way to scoop us his cards myself.
2020 Bowman First Edition #BD-41 Reid Detmers
2019 Panini Prizm Draft Picks #105 Reid Detmers Autograph
2020 Donruss Baseball #AP2 Pink Reid Detmers
2020 Donruss Baseball #AP2 Reid Detmers
2020 Panini Contenders Baseball #DPT-RD Reid Detmers Autograph
2020 Panini Contenders Baseball #FR-10 Reid Detmers
2020 Panini USA Baseball Stars & Stripes #3 Reid Detmers
2020 Panini USA Baseball Stars & Stripes #78 Reid Detmers
2020 Panini USA Baseball Stars & Stripes #J-RD Redi Detmers Autograph
2020 Panini USA Baseball Stars & Stripes #J-RD Reid Detmers Jersey
2020 Panini USA Baseball Stars & Stripes #USJ-RD Reid Detmers Autograph Relic
2020 Panini USA Baseball Stars & Stripes #USJ-RE Reid Detmers Autograph Relic
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!