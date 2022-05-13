Former Chicago Cub Roe Skidmore, Fans Field worker Don Umphryes hosting baseball discussion in Decatur

DECATUR — Decatur resident and former Chicago Cubs player Roe Skidmore, along with former Fans Field worker Don Umphryes, will host a night of baseball memories and discussion from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, at Doherty's Pub in Decatur.

Baseball, and Fans Field in particular, will be the main topic, with History of the Heartland Chairman Bret Robertson moderating the discussion and question and answer time.

“We are thrilled to have local legends willing to share their knowledge and memories of Decatur’s Minor League ballpark, Fans Field,” Robertson said.

Skidmore played at the park for two seasons and Umphryes’ father was the groundskeeper for years, leading Don to first “work” at the park at age 6. Both men (and others) will be sharing their experiences and there will be memorabilia on display from the park.

There is no admission fee, but attendees will be able to purchase food and beverages.

History of the Heartland commissioned graphic artist Wade Ripple to create a logo of the iconic field, which is featured on an exclusive T-shirt. Shirts are available with a $20 donation to History of the Heartland (a 501c3 organization).

Shirts can be pre-ordered and picked up at the event by calling 217-791-1385. There is a limited number and sizes range from medium to 3X.

The event will be recorded by Jim Wilkerson and History of the Heartland will donate it to the Decatur Public Library Local History Room.

For more information, call (217) 791-1385 or message the History of the Heartland Facebook page.

