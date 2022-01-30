Former New York Mets, Illinois, Eisenhower pitcher Jeff Innis dies at 59

DECATUR — Jeff Innis, an Eisenhower graduate who played at the University of Illinois and seven seasons for the New York Mets, died of cancer Sunday at age 59.

Innis, a member of the Decatur Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame January 2017 class, was a three-year star as a relief pitcher for the University of Illinois before being drafted by the New York Mets in the 14th round of the 1983 MLB Draft.

Innis pitched for 13 seasons in professional baseball, including 1987 through 1993 in the MLB for the Mets. He appeared in 288 games for the Mets — all but one in relief — and posted a 3.05 ERA over 360 total innings.

Innis wasn't a particularly hard thrower, but used a submarine motion with a sinking fastball and a slider, often inducing ground balls.

After his playing career, Innis, a college graduate with a psychology degree, ran a pitching clinic called "Jeff Innis Pitching."

According to MLB.com's Thomas Harrigan, Innis had been receiving treatment at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. After his cancer began spreading rapidly, his wife, Kelly, organized a GoFundMe to fly him home to Georgia so he could spend his final days in hospice care surrounded by his loved ones. The GoFundMe raised more than $75,000, and Innis died Sunday in Dawsonville, Ga.

In high school, Innis emerged as a junior for the Eisenhower baseball team, going 3-1 on the mound. As a senior, after a fall in which he broke the school record for catches in a season (51), he went 6-3 with a 1.05 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 60 innings.

Innis went to college at the University of Illinois, where his 84 appearances are the second-most in school history. Like he became with the Mets, Innis was an ace reliever for the Illini. As a freshman, he went 6-5 with seven saves and a 2.48 ERA, then as a sophomore went 7-2 with a 2.34 ERA and nine saves.

Innis was just 2-3 with a 4.99 ERA as a junior, but the Mets drafted him in the 14th round in 1983 and he joined his brother Brian as a professional pitcher. Brian pitched in the Dodgers organization for four seasons.

