Former Nokomis and Chatham Glenwood standout Reid Detmers takes Central Illinois ties with him to the Los Angeles Angels

“It was a once in a lifetime thing," Staab said. "I was so happy for him. It couldn’t have happened to a better person or a better family."

Staab left on Tuesday morning and began his drive to Louisville. He arrived in the afternoon and spent the day with Detmers in advance of the draft, which took place on a Wednesday. Even Staab was a little surprised to have gotten the call, given the restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We always had this bond because we both wanted to do big things," Staab said. "I felt like if we stuck together, we could both go far. I would always be there for him and he’d be there for me. It was amazing to be down there with him."

Detmers' progression through high school, college and now as a Major League Baseball player isn't entirely surprising to Staab. He remembers watching his friend throw 81-82 miles per hour in eighth grade.

Staab knew. He just didn't know that one day they'd be sharing a room in Louisville, Ky. when Detmers heard his name called in the first round of the MLB Draft, of that later in the evening Detmers would get a text message from Angels superstar, and perhaps the best baseball player in the world, Mike Trout.