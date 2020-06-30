Former Nokomis and Chatham Glenwood standout Reid Detmers takes Central Illinois ties with him to the Los Angeles Angels

DECATUR — Reid Detmers leaned on the fence down the third base line at Millikin's Workman Family Baseball Field in a white "Rule Omaha" tee-shirt and a grey baseball hat with an orange outline of the state of Illinois in the middle.
His eyes were fixated on the field, on the Decatur Commodores, the team which his two brothers, Class of 2020 Millikin-commit Drew Detmers and Class of 2023 Louisville-commit Parker Detmers play for in the summer. It's the same team that Reid Detmers played for as a high schooler, first for Nokomis for three years before transferring to Chatham Glenwood for his senior season.
That, of course, was before everything changed.
Reid Detmers was a highly-regarded pitcher out of Glenwood and was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 32nd round of the 2017 MLB Draft, but honored his commitment to the University of Louisville. There, Detmers established himself as one of the top pitchers in the country — though the COVID-19 pandemic cost him most of his junior season.
Earlier this month he was drafted No. 10 overall in the MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angles and recently signed a $4.67 million contract and was named to the 60-man roster as MLB begins its season. He'll go through a spring training and will either make the Angels' big-league roster or go to an extended spring training at nearby Long Beach State.
“I kind of blacked out during it," Detmers said of the moment he was drafted. "Just a lot of emotions, very excited. It was a lot of hugs, talking to family, talking to coaches and everybody who’s been around the whole time. It’s really, I don’t know, it’s really a dream come true. It’s everything you can imagine, honestly."
On Monday, though, he was focused on watching his former summer team that helped him develop as a pitcher and that's currently helping his younger siblings along in the same process. A career in baseball became a real possibility as a sophomore at Nokomis when his recruiting began to pick up. By the end of his high school career, he tallied a 27-5 record with 458 career strikeouts and was ranked the No. 3 player in the state of Illinois, according to Perfect Game.
That sophomore year, though, where he recorded 105 strikeouts for Nokomis, a long future seemed real.
"I knew I had a future in sports, in baseball, specifically," said Detmers, who said he'd be leaving for California on Wednesday. "Being able to come play with the Commodores and getting exposed to college coaches. … Once I committed to Louisville, I knew I had a future. Being able to go to that kind of program, you have an opportunity to do something special. That’s probably when I figured it out."
Detmers starred at Louisville, pitching in the College World Series as a sophomore before his junior season was canceled after just four appearances, where he went 3-0 with a 1.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 22 innings.
“I’m going to tell you this to me is the safest arm in the country in Reid Detmers,” ESPN analyst Kyle Peterson said during the company's on-air draft coverage. “He has a real good four-seam fastball. He’s not going to show you 96s, 97s or 98s like you’ve seen from others. But what he’s going to show you is the ability to go out and compete and maybe the best curveball in the entire draft.
“He’s a starter. He may not be (No.) 1, he may not be a (No.) 2, but I’m telling you now you can move him as fast as you want through a system because it’s (the arm is) very advanced right now.”
Detmers watched the draft from the "Omaha Room" at the stadium on Louisville's campus. Members of his family were in the room along with Sangamon Valley graduate Jimmy Staab, a close friend from their days playing baseball in Central Illinois and for the Commodores. The pair came up together with the Commodores and became tremendously close.
When Detmers is back in the area, he makes it a point to visit Staab. Inviting him to the moment of the draft made perfect sense.
“It was a once in a lifetime thing," Staab said. "I was so happy for him. It couldn’t have happened to a better person or a better family."
Staab left on Tuesday morning and began his drive to Louisville. He arrived in the afternoon and spent the day with Detmers in advance of the draft, which took place on a Wednesday. Even Staab was a little surprised to have gotten the call, given the restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We always had this bond because we both wanted to do big things," Staab said. "I felt like if we stuck together, we could both go far. I would always be there for him and he’d be there for me. It was amazing to be down there with him."
Detmers' progression through high school, college and now as a Major League Baseball player isn't entirely surprising to Staab. He remembers watching his friend throw 81-82 miles per hour in eighth grade.
Staab knew. He just didn't know that one day they'd be sharing a room in Louisville, Ky. when Detmers heard his name called in the first round of the MLB Draft, of that later in the evening Detmers would get a text message from Angels superstar, and perhaps the best baseball player in the world, Mike Trout.
But Detmers has maintained the same mindset throughout his career and will take that — and Central Illinois ties — with him to the west coast.
“Reid is the type of player who just being the best is not good enough for him," Staab said. "He wants to be better than the best. You can definitely tell."
