Four takeaways from Cubs Convention, including Lee Smith's return to the organization

"They've probably been doing it for years," Smith said. "But the thing about it is, you're going to say they won the World Series only because they were stealing signs? I think that's bull. You've got to pitch and play, go on the road and all that.

"When I was in Chicago, I remember the guys saying, 'Oh, man, they've got something going on in the (Wrigley Field) center-field clock.' You do know we lost 96 (darn) games last year?

"Hey, man, somebody ain't doing it right then."

Smith said he approves of baseball's new rule that relievers must face at least three batters. He believes it will be beneficial to their development.

"I like the idea of having that (rule)," Smith said. "You can see and learn how to pitch by facing hitters. If you go out and face one guy, you can make a bad pitch and a guy still makes an out. You learn how to pitch by seeing (more hitters)."

2. The Cubs' Matt Dorey encourages kids to play multiple sports.

Matt Dorey, Cubs senior director of player development, encourages children to avoid specialization for more than just health reasons.