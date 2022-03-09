Hale: Baseball economics and why I'm done with them

I’m not sure I understand the parameters and parts of the Major League Baseball lockout. I always tend to reduce it down to millionaires vs. billionaires, and I always question why their pie cannot be divided into slices that make everybody happy. It seems pretty simple to me.

Last year I took my family to a White Sox game on the southside of Chicago and my credit card burst into flames upon completion of my journey. It was $80 for one ticket — multiply that times four. Four Cokes and four hot dogs and you would have thought I put a down payment on an Airbnb condo in Switzerland for a weekend.

Needless to say, it was expensive, and I now I’m limited to one trip a year to see a professional sport I endorse fully with my heart and wallet.

Marvin J. Miller has kind of faded from the American historical landscape but make no mistake about his impact on professional athletes and their salaries. There isn’t a professional athlete alive that doesn’t owe him millions of “thank yous." As director of the Major League Players Union from 1966 to 1982, he changed baseball’s landscape and helped get athletes that had few rights and fewer dollars a treasure trove of both.

Miller gained MLB players access to all kinds of rights and privileges recognized by all manner of professional sports today.

For years professional baseball players were told they couldn’t live where they wanted and play for a team of their choice. Curt Flood, the great St. Louis Cardinal and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder, sued for his rights in 1970. He fought for the chance to earn money where he wanted for what team he wanted. His landmark court case granted American sports a new world and a new term — free agency.

Flood had to deal with racism and slurs against his name and navigate an America that was locked in traditions that at best could be called rudimentary and at most be called barbaric. Flood courageously traveled through the negative “swamp” of wealthy owners trying to break him and a society that didn’t care if he broke. In Flood v. Kuhn, 407 U.S. 258 (1972) Curt Flood lost 5-3, but his case started to erode Major League baseball’s stranglehold on players' rights and their anti-trust exemption strength.

The fight was successful. MLB players banded together during a bevy of strikes and lockouts from 1972 to 1981 and made millions of dollars and tons of magical benefits.

There's no comparison now between pro athletes and the everyday person, who has limited work rights. You and I have to take sick days from work and earn time to get paid. After our sick days are out, we have to take docked days with no payment. Professional baseball players get paid their entire contract whether they perform or not.

Imagine being a firefighter and telling your captain your hamstring is a little sore and you aren’t going to fight fires. Our insurance comes out of our pockets and the Major League Baseball players get state-of-the-art medical care at little or no cost to themselves.

Baseball has been called “America’s Pastime." Well, its past time these wealthy human beings sat down and found a way to allow a sport that has had so many heroes fix what’s broken. Surely, it can be fixed.

Rule changes like limited shifting in baseball are needed. The sport is almost unwatchable, with analytical “brainiacs” shifting eight players all to one side of the diamond. Then we have to watch players hit into the same shift over and over again. The shift has to be re-evaluated.

And then there's this: When I have a gentleman telling me wins for a pitcher are an over-inflated stat and don’t matter, I bristle. Try to tell wins don’t matter to Bob Gibson in Game 1 of the 1968 World Series when he struck out 17 batters. Mr. Gibson might remove each of your teeth with a pair of pliers if you said such blasphemy.

Numbers seem to be the determining factor to decide legally binding player arbitration cases where two entities are arguing whether a person should make $15 million $10 million. Really?

Look, I’m a teacher, folks. This system loses me when they can't pick a number in the middle and both be happy.

I’m going to take my family to college baseball games for the foreseeable future. If you haven’t gone over to Nashville, Tennessee, to see a Vanderbilt Commodores game, you are missing out. Fayetteville, Arkansas, and the University of Arkansas Razorbacks play a great brand of baseball and the best BBQ in the world is served there. Our beloved Fighting Illini in Champaign don’t even charge most of the time for games and Big Ten baseball is solid and highly competitive. My money and my time are going to see sites and baseball based on the college stage.

I’ll always dream fondly of my 1983 “Winning Ugly White Sox.” I’ll smile when I think about the 1979 “We are Family” Pirates and Willie “Pops” Stargell. I will remember Whitey Herzog and the 1982 St. Louis Cardinals stealing bases and stealing a World Series. The 2016 World Series the Cubs won still gives me chills and I HATE THE CUBS. However, the joy it brought to my “Cubbie” friends made me shut up and shut down my hate.

There will still be people still in the seats when this labor dispute is resolved. People will return to the bleachers and their suites.

But I say this to Rob Manfred, MLB Commissioner: Just know one man who grew up listening to Jack Buck and Harry Caray as a little boy on his AM radio is done. A young man who acted out the games in his room will be gone from those seats. I loved Major League baseball. Loved it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0