Harrison Bader headlining 2020 Cardinals Caravan stop in Decatur on Jan. 20

DECATUR — St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader will be among the current and former players at the 2020 Decatur Cardinals Caravan, which will be held at the Decatur Hotel and Conference Center at noon on Jan. 20.

Caravan #5, which will also make stops in Matton, Springfield and Quincy, is scheduled to include Bader and Alex Reyes, and also pitching prospects Jake Woodford and Kodi Whitley, former players Jason Motte and Bengie Molina, and broadcaster Chris Hrabe, who will emcee the event.

Ticket prices have yet to be released. The event will include autographs for kids and a Cardinals prize raffle.

Bader has played in 298 games over three seasons for the Cardinals, and became a fan favorite because of his speed and thrilling style in center field.

Reyes, who was also part of the Decatur stop of the Cardinals Caravan in 2018, has pitched in 17 games in his MLB career, but has been derailed by injury in each of the three seasons.