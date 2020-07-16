How Kyle Schwarber’s DH approach with the Chicago Cubs mirrors that of Hall of Famer Jim Thome

The latter is essential, considering first baseman Anthony Rizzo’s back problems might require limited action as the DH on occasion. Backup catcher Victor Caratini’s production as a switch hitter also might earn him playing time at DH, and catcher Willson Contreras could fill that role when Caratini is catching Yu Darvish’s starts.

“The biggest thing for a DH is to be able to stay locked into the game as much as possible, know what’s going on, see what’s going on, keep your mind into it,” Schwarber said earlier this month. “Because if I take an at-bat off, not watching Anthony Rizzo or Jason Heyward against similar lefties, I might miss something that that pitcher might try to do to me.”

“So that’s the biggest thing here is being able to walk into the game, get your swings in when you need to get them, stay loose, get on the bike before your at-bat, but the biggest thing is to stay locked into the game.”

Thome thought he caught a big break shortly after the Phillies traded him to the Sox after the 2005 season.