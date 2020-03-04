‘I can’t ever see myself playing somewhere else’: 8 questions with Anthony Rizzo

Will this be the last hurrah for the core of the 2015-16 Cubs?

It could be. The reality is we’ve got to win. Bringing in Rossy (first-year manager David Ross) again, we had him in ’15 and he was a huge factor in a lot of our careers, how we shaped out, and bringing him back as a manager will help us again tremendously. We know we can lean on him, and he knows he can really lean on us through the skids and the tough times, which we’re definitely going to go through. But as long as we’re all together, we’ll be all right.

Can you tell a difference in camp from last year with Joe Maddon?

I can. Rossy is very hands-on, talking all the time, harping on the little things that we as a group need to get back to — the baserunning mistakes, and defensively we should be a lot more fundamentally sound than we’ve been in the past. We know we can do that, but turning that focus up every time. … Most of the conversations we’re having aren’t so much the on-field baseball stuff but about focusing and attention to detail in everything you do that will lead you to make all the routine plays.

You didn’t have a good year baserunning yourself, right?