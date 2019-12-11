Ken Harrelson wins Frick Award for broadcast excellence

CHICAGO — You can put it on the board — yes!

Ken “Hawk” Harrelson, whose 42 years as a major-league broadcaster included 33 with the White Sox, is the winner of the Baseball Hall of Fame’s 2020 Ford C. Frick Award.

Harrelson, 78, who retired in 2018, is the fifth Chicago announcer to earn the honor — following Milo Hamilton (1992), Harry Caray (1989), Jack Brickhouse (1983) and Bob Elson (1979) — since the Frick was first awarded in 1978.

“It’s just such an honor,” Harrelson said Wednesday. “I’ve always considered myself to be probably as lucky, if not the luckiest, human being ever stepped two feet on the face of the earth. I’ve got a great family and a wonderful career and been with some great people and with an organization that in my opinion is certainly the best in baseball and one of the best in all of sports. So it’s going to be an honor. It’s going to be a lot of fun. And as long as I can keep Bob Uecker off my ass, I’ll be all right.”

Harrelson fielded the call from the Hall of Fame from his home, surrounded by family and friends, including former White Sox catcher-turned-broadcaster A.J. Pierzynski. The news he had been selected left him momentarily — and uncharacteristically — at a loss for words.