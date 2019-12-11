Ken Harrelson wins Frick Award for broadcast excellence

CHICAGO — You can put it on the board — yes!
Ken “Hawk” Harrelson, whose 42 years as a major-league broadcaster included 33 with the White Sox, is the winner of the Baseball Hall of Fame’s 2020 Ford C. Frick Award.
Harrelson, 78, who retired in 2018, is the fifth Chicago announcer to earn the honor — following Milo Hamilton (1992), Harry Caray (1989), Jack Brickhouse (1983) and Bob Elson (1979) — since the Frick was first awarded in 1978.
“It’s just such an honor,” Harrelson said Wednesday. “I’ve always considered myself to be probably as lucky, if not the luckiest, human being ever stepped two feet on the face of the earth. I’ve got a great family and a wonderful career and been with some great people and with an organization that in my opinion is certainly the best in baseball and one of the best in all of sports. So it’s going to be an honor. It’s going to be a lot of fun. And as long as I can keep Bob Uecker off my ass, I’ll be all right.”
Harrelson fielded the call from the Hall of Fame from his home, surrounded by family and friends, including former White Sox catcher-turned-broadcaster A.J. Pierzynski. The news he had been selected left him momentarily — and uncharacteristically — at a loss for words.
“I just couldn’t think,” Harrelson said later. “It was almost like I had a brain cramp. ... I have won some awards in my life and done some things in my life that I was very proud of, but this was something different. This was something different, and I haven’t really digested it yet. Maybe I have, but ‘Hawk’ hasn’t, and you know that’s my buddy. We’ll get this thing sorted out where I can get my thoughts together.
“But I’ll put it this way, (Tuesday) night when I went to bed, it was the first time I had trouble falling asleep because I knew what was going to happen today, either good or somebody (else) was going in. I just started thinking about all the great names on that list. Everybody on that list should be in the Hall of Fame. Great announcers there.”
You have free articles remaining.
White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said: “This is something that should have happened a long time ago, but at the end it worked out so it was worth waiting for.
“Everybody has been talking about Hawk’s personality and making the nicknames he came up with and (phrases such as) ‘Put it on the board.’ Everybody is overlooking the fact he actually taught the game of baseball. If you watch the White Sox telecast and you listen to Hawk you learn something about the game itself.”
Considered the sport’s high honor for broadcasters, the Frick Award will be conferred July 25 in Cooperstown, N.Y., as part of the July 24-27 Hall of Fame weekend.
Among the seven finalists Harrelson beat out was Pat Hughes, who is poised to begin his 25th season as radio play-by-play voice of the Cubs and 38th as a major-league broadcaster.
“Hawk was a very colorful performer, and adored by White Sox fans," Hughes, 64, told the Tribune. "He belongs in the Hall.”
Harrelson’s nine-season playing career in the majors with the Athletics, Senators, Red Sox and Indians ended in 1971. His broadcasting career began in 1975 as a replacement for analyst Johnny Pesky alongside rookie play-by-play announcer Dick Stockton after his attempt at a post-baseball career as a touring pro golfer fizzled.
Harrelson was a four-time Frick finalist, having previously contended in 2007, ’14 and ’17. Hughes also was a finalist three years ago, which is the last time contemporary local team announcers were considered.
Besides Harrelson and Hughes, other 2020 Frick finalists included: Jacques Doucet, a French-language announcer for the Expos and now Blue Jays; Red Sox voice Joe Castiglione; longtime Cardinals announcer Mike Shannon; Indians play-by-play man Tom Hamilton; Dewayne Staats, a former Cubs announcer now with the Rays; and the late Ned Martin, who called Red Sox games from 1961 to ’92 and died in 2002.