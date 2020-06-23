Kindred: Even after all this, we still want baseball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If you love baseball, you want baseball. Most of us love it more than we want to admit. We feel empty without it. We shake our heads and wave our fists at the greed and pettiness of owners and players, especially during a pandemic. Still, we want baseball.

We say we don’t care if they play or not. One of us said so as recently as Saturday night. We curse the legitimacy of a 60-game regular season. We grumble about billionaires vs. millionaires and how they selfishly deserted us in a time of need.

Yet, we want baseball.

After three months of wrangling and sniping and finger pointing, baseball crawled out of bed Tuesday morning essentially back to what it agreed upon in March. The chance to retake the field with honor — that is, to do this right — has passed. The opportunity to play games and crown a champion has not.

So while we bemoan the hows and whys and who’s to blame, baseball will survive.

We don’t want to admit that. We vow to hold a grudge and give payback when, somewhere down the road, fans are allowed to attend games again.