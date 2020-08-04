Kindred: It shouldn't, but it matters more when bad things happen to your team

It shouldn’t matter, but it does. When something happens to your team, or to your team’s rival, it makes it more “real.” Such is the case with the coronavirus and Major League Baseball.
The Marlins had an outbreak?
“Not good,” the mind says. “It’s a setback. But it’s the Marlins.”
Without using Google, can you name a current Marlins player?
Me either.
Right or wrong (OK, wrong), that detachment makes it easier to move on. It’s how this “sports fan” thing works, and when you’ve retired from being a sports editor, you can be a fan. It’s a vastly underrated perk.
My baseball allegiance is with the Cardinals. They were my father’s team. He relayed and relived the feats of Dizzy Dean, Joe “Ducky” Medwick, Stan Musial and others. He made them my team, one story at a time.
Now my team has an outbreak. It’s not so easy to move on.
News of positive COVID-19 tests among Cardinals players and staff surfaced last week, forcing postponement of a weekend series in Milwaukee. More positive tests led to postponement of this week’s series at Detroit.
“This is serious,” the mind said.
Social media being what it is — both blessing and curse — speculation ran wild as to who the players were, how they contracted the virus. Rumors spread of players being at a casino.
President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak has denied the rumors. That saga will continue to play out.
What matters is Tuesday we learned the identities of six players (out of seven) to test positive. Two were catcher Yadier Molina, heart and soul of the franchise, and shortstop Paul DeJong, an All-Star from right here at Illinois State.
“This is really serious,” the mind said.
Why? Is it because in recent months the coronavirus has spread worldwide, overrun hospitals with infected patients and taken hundreds of thousands of lives?
The correct answer is yes.
The honest answer is it hits home because it is the Cardinals and it is, among others, Molina and DeJong. That is not something to be proud of … just reality.
Molina and DeJong released statements Tuesday saying they became infected even though they followed MLB protocol. Other players to test positive were infielders Edmundo Sosa and Rangel Ravelo and pitchers Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley. The other infected player has declined to allow the team to reveal his identity.
The players were among 13 people to test positive in the Cardinals traveling party. The outbreak has not risen to the level of the Marlins, who had 21 positive tests (18 players), but is significant and makes you wonder if more teams will have outbreaks as the abbreviated 60-game season continues.
The NBA and NHL successfully resumed play by creating bubbles for their teams and personnel: the NBA in Orlando, the NHL in Toronto and Edmonton. There is no “bubble” in MLB, which is why its season could burst prematurely.
For now, the question is whether the Cardinals can return Wednesday as hoped to St. Louis and take on the Cubs this weekend at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals will need another day of negative tests and multiple roster moves for that to happen.
Even then, will the Cubs, who have had no positive tests, travel to St. Louis? They could decide to play it safe — for themselves and their families — and choose not to go.
Who could blame them? Maybe Cardinal fans, but not this one.
Normally, a Cub-Cardinal series in August is high in intensity and drama, with the only risk being a series sweep one way or the other. There is more at stake in this one.
We didn’t flinch when the Marlins’ season was put on hold. It’s different now. It’s the Cardinals and the Cubs, two of “our” teams in Central Illinois.
That shouldn’t matter, but it does.
