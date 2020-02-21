Mattoon and Illinois graduate Kyle Hudson hired as staff assistant for Cleveland Indians

CLEVELAND — In September of 2011, Mattoon graduate Kyle Hudson got called up to Major League Baseball as a player for the Baltimore Orioles. Last Monday he was called up to "The Show" again this time as a staff assistant for the Cleveland Indians under manager Terry Francona.
Hudson will help with outfield instruction and positioning during games. He will travel with the team full time, which includes three trips to Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago against the Chicago White Sox June 9-11, Aug. 7-9 and Sept. 21-23.
He has been in the Indians organization most recently as the bench coach for the Triple-A Columbus Clippers. In 2018 he was the bench coach for the High Class A Lake County Captains and in 2017 he was the bench coach for Class A Lynchburg (Va.) Hillcats. In 2015 and 2016 he was a coach for his alma mater, the University of Illinois. He was part of a record-setting 2015 season for the Illini, when the team won a program-record 50 games on its way to its first-ever NCAA Super Regional. He also finished his undergraduate degree at Illinois, while on the coaching staff.
He played in 14 games for the Orioles and was part of what is widely considered the greatest final day of the Major League Baseball season when four games were played to determine two wild card spots. On Sept. 28, 2011, Hudson scored the game-tying run while pinch-running in the bottom of the ninth in a 4-3 win over Boston, eliminating the Red Sox from the playoffs.
Hudson played baseball and football at Illinois and still ranks second in Illinois history in career batting average (.376) and on-base percentage (459), and ranks third in career steals (66). He scored a Big Ten record 40 runs during the 2008 conference season while also stealing 25 bases against Big Ten opponents, the most in Illinois history.
Hudson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2008 MLB Draft by Baltimore.
He was also a standout receiver, playing in the 2008 Rose Bowl and beginning his career earning the Illini's Newcomer of the Year in 2005.
Hudson was inducted into the Mattoon Lettermen's Hall of Fame in 2015 and earned All-Big 12 Conference honors in football, basketball, baseball and track. As a junior in the high jump he went from 6-6 to 6-10 to win the state title in Class AA (two-class system).
