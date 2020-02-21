Mattoon and Illinois graduate Kyle Hudson hired as staff assistant for Cleveland Indians

CLEVELAND — In September of 2011, Mattoon graduate Kyle Hudson got called up to Major League Baseball as a player for the Baltimore Orioles. Last Monday he was called up to "The Show" again this time as a staff assistant for the Cleveland Indians under manager Terry Francona.

Hudson will help with outfield instruction and positioning during games. He will travel with the team full time, which includes three trips to Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago against the Chicago White Sox June 9-11, Aug. 7-9 and Sept. 21-23.

He has been in the Indians organization most recently as the bench coach for the Triple-A Columbus Clippers. In 2018 he was the bench coach for the High Class A Lake County Captains and in 2017 he was the bench coach for Class A Lynchburg (Va.) Hillcats. In 2015 and 2016 he was a coach for his alma mater, the University of Illinois. He was part of a record-setting 2015 season for the Illini, when the team won a program-record 50 games on its way to its first-ever NCAA Super Regional. He also finished his undergraduate degree at Illinois, while on the coaching staff.