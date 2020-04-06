Mattoon and University of Illinois graduate Kyle Hudson enjoying first months as Cleveland Indians outfielders coach

PEORIA — Kyle Hudson was getting ready to experience his first season on a major league coaching staff before the coronavirus pandemic postponed the start of the season.
But Hudson is optimistic about his future as an MLB coach. Hudson, a 2005 Mattoon graduate, found out on Valentine's Day he had been named to the Cleveland Indians' coaching staff as the outfielders coach.
“It was a cool situation just become of the experience of the staff,” said Hudson, who had been the bench coach for the Triple-A Columbus Clippers in 2019. “To be there with Tito (manager Terry Francona) and Brad Mills (bench coach) is great.”
Mills had been the bench coach and outfielders coach.
“They created the position to let him focus more on the bench coaching role and it gave me the opportunity to coach,” said Hudson. “The outfield has always been part of my domain and it is unique situation to be involved with these guys on a daily basis is a lot of fun.”
Hudson reported to Goodyear, Ariz., where the Indians have their spring training. He had been at spring training the last two years as bench coach for the High Class A Lake County Captains.
“I was scheduled to leave for Arizona in two weeks when I got the phone call in February from the Cleveland Indians president (Chris Antonetti), general manager (Mike Chernoff) and one of the assistant general managers, and they talked to me about the role and they wanted me to do it," Hudson said. "It was absolutely a no-brainer to me.
"Major League Baseball is the highest level, and it is always a goal of mine as a player or as a coach to be at the highest level. I was definitely on board. It bumped up my report date a week so I had one less week to prepare for leave for the season and it was well worth it. Little did we know I would have plenty of more time in this crazy time.”
On March 12 ,Major League Baseball put a stop to spring training games and the start of the 2020 baseball season. Hudson had been at spring training since Feb. 16. The Indians' last games were March 9 as the games on March 11-12 were rained out. They played a total of 19 games starting Feb. 23.
Despite the fact Hudson and the Indians had that short amount of time due to COVID-19, he felt the time was well spent.
“What was really good about it even though I had worked with a majority of the outfielders on the team throughout the years of being with the organization was that we spent the good part of a month getting acclimated to me and them acclimated to how I teach and how I coach,” said Hudson. “Being a coach you have different techniques with different players because every player is unique and I need to know how they handle certain situations.
"The month got me acclimated of how to use their information and how they like to be coached. That was huge. When the time comes to start we will be in a good spot as far as them understanding me and me understanding them.”
As for when the teams broke camp to go home due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Hudson said, “Everybody had an idea something was going to happen. The front office has been awesome throughout the process on keeping the staff and players informed. Our biggest fear was if someone tested positive then everyone would be quarantined and be stuck in Arizona. So, when it actually came time to shut down, everyone bolted to get home to their families. Before they left, we would give the players a run down every morning on what was happening. As a staff we kind of talked through different scenarios with the players.”
The outfielders include Tyler Naquin, Oscar Mercado and Delino DeShields. There are a total of 10 outfielders on the Indians' 40-man roster.
“A few days after they got home we started on how this thing was going to play out at home,” said Hudson.
Hudson said the Indians are a progressive organization technologically, giving them an upper hand during the quarantine.
“We use Zoom and Facebook also,” said Hudson. “We have been coming together remotely for a while now. It wasn’t that big of a change to have to do this. The organization is big on self-development with the player and staff. We have been coming together as a staff whether it be discussing at article or a book, or leadership philosophies.”
Hudson said he is contact with the outfielders.
“They need to know we are there for them,” said Hudson. “I make weekly calls to each individual and talk about updates and answer any questions about what is going on. It is a complicated process and they all have done a really good job and making the most of the unchartered territory and tough situations. I am figuring out ways to pass the time and continue the development of the players.”
Hudson is at home in Peoria with his wife Shaela and their daughter Hadley, who just turned one on March 27.
“I am spending so much quality time with Hadley and Shaela,” said Hudson. “Normally, we are far away from our homes now and we are trying to enjoy it while we can.”
Hudson, who was inducted into the Mattoon Lettermen’s Hall of Fame in 2015 and played both football and baseball at the University of Illinois, played in 14 games for the Baltimore Orioles and was part of what is widely considered the greatest final day of the Major League Baseball season when four games were played to determine two wild card spots. On Sept. 28, 2011, Hudson scored the game-tying run while pinch-running in the bottom of the ninth in a 4-3 win over Boston, eliminating the Red Sox from the playoffs.
In 2017, he was the bench coach for Class A Lynchburg (Va.) Hillcats. In 2015 and 2016, he was a coach for his alma mater, the University of Illinois. He was part of a record-setting 2015 season for the Illini, when the team won a program-record 50 games on its way to its first-ever NCAA Super Regional. He also finished his undergraduate degree at Illinois while on the coaching staff.
PHOTOS: Mattoon graduate Kyle Hudson
Contact Mike Monahan at (217)-238-6854. Follow him on Twitter: @monahanmikejgtc
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!