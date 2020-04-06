Mattoon and University of Illinois graduate Kyle Hudson enjoying first months as Cleveland Indians outfielders coach

"Major League Baseball is the highest level, and it is always a goal of mine as a player or as a coach to be at the highest level. I was definitely on board. It bumped up my report date a week so I had one less week to prepare for leave for the season and it was well worth it. Little did we know I would have plenty of more time in this crazy time.”

On March 12 ,Major League Baseball put a stop to spring training games and the start of the 2020 baseball season. Hudson had been at spring training since Feb. 16. The Indians' last games were March 9 as the games on March 11-12 were rained out. They played a total of 19 games starting Feb. 23.

Despite the fact Hudson and the Indians had that short amount of time due to COVID-19, he felt the time was well spent.

“What was really good about it even though I had worked with a majority of the outfielders on the team throughout the years of being with the organization was that we spent the good part of a month getting acclimated to me and them acclimated to how I teach and how I coach,” said Hudson. “Being a coach you have different techniques with different players because every player is unique and I need to know how they handle certain situations.