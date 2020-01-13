Obvious interest, complex trade: Cutting through the clutter on Arenado and the Cardinals

Arenado must approve any trade, but his willingness to rework his opt-out after the 2021 season could also be key to any deal. Any team, the Cardinals included, would like a chance to discuss the opt-out, if possible. Arenado must be sold on the new team and would clearly want to hear about its ability to contend into the future.

Oh, and, Wolfe is his agent.

This past weekend, the Arenado possibilities caused a tempest on Twitter. There was wild speculation, repeated reporting, grounded musing, and irresponsible guessing. It was Twitter in all its glory. Asked about this Wild Wild West of rumor conjuring about Arenado during his weekly appearance on KMOX/1120 AM, John Mozeliak, the Cardinals president of baseball operations, declined to discuss a specific player. He did, however, state that “90 percent to 95 percent of it is untrue.”

Let’s discuss that 5 percent to 10 percent.

In the burst of coverage this past week there was notable news when it comes to the Cardinals and any possible trade for Arenado. The Cardinals' interest in Arenado has been established before, but the Cardinals have, in the past, found the Rockies’ asking price prohibitive, according to sources. The Denver Post and elsewhere reported that the Rockies are entertaining discussions about Arenado.