Paul Sullivan: Changes are coming to baseball, but are they for the better?

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — In an effort to bring straying baseball fans back to the ballpark, a new proposal potentially would eliminate the age-old tradition of the home team batting last.

Under the proposal, which would need the ratification of the owners and the players union, two designated team captains would meet at the plate 10 minutes before every game. The plate umpire would hand an MLB-approved bat to the captain from the home team, who then would toss the bat in the air in the direction of the visiting captain.

The visiting player must catch the bat with one hand before proceeding toward the home player, who then would grip the bat with one hand immediately above the opposing player’s grip, leaving no room between hands. The visiting player would use his other hand to grip the bat above the home player’s hand, and the captains would alternate until all that remains is the knob of the bat.

When the umpire rules that no room remains to grab the bat, the team with the hand closest to the knob — the one with the upper hand — would be afforded the option of having the last at-bat. The proposal stipulates: “Chicken claws are strictly prohibited.”

The “upper hand” proposal is unlikely to pass for one reason: I made it up.