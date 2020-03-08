Paul Sullivan: Craig Kimbrel hopes to change the narrative after his ending with Cubs in 2019

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Craig Kimbrel last pitched in a major league game Sept. 21 at Wrigley Field, entering with a one-run lead over the Cardinals in the ninth inning with the traditional “Sweet Child O’ Mine” blaring over the PA system.
You might remember it. Or perhaps you’ve chosen to forget it.
It was the kind of moment Kimbrel was signed for in June, a move that gave Cubs fans hope the season could be saved. But it eventually turned into the sort of nightmare Cubs closers have experienced for decades, from Phil Regan to LaTroy Hawkins to Carlos Marmol.
Yadier Molina tied the game on Kimbrel’s first pitch with a home run into the left-center-field bleachers. The next batter, Paul DeJong, promptly gave the Cardinals the lead for keeps with another home run to left, also on a first-pitch fastball.
“Un-BEEEEEE-lievable,” was the epitaph Cubs radio broadcaster Pat Hughes used to describe the crushing shot that put Cubs Nation into the fetal position.
“Two shots to the jaw,” manager Joe Maddon called it afterward before adding sound effects: “Poom, poom.”
The Cubs were down for the count in the National League wild-card race, and the implosion would go down in franchise history along with Hawkins’ meltdown against the Mets at Shea Stadium during the 2004 wild-card race.
Suffice to say it won’t be featured any time soon on “Cubs Classics” on the Marquee Sports Network.
Kimbrel didn’t pitch again the final week of the season, so that was the defining moment he carried into the offseason.
Despite Kimbrel allowing nine home runs in only 20 2/3 innings with a gaudy 6.53 ERA and 13 saves in 2019, Cubs President Theo Epstein brought the veteran closer back without blinking an eye, perhaps knowing no team would assume the remaining $33 million guaranteed on his contract through 2021.
Jed Hoyer suggested at the general managers meetings in November that not having a spring training might have had a negative effect on Kimbrel’s season, along with knee and forearm injuries.
A full spring and no health issues would resolve everything, the Cubs believed. So Kimbrel, 31, is back and in the middle of a full spring training, albeit with a later start to his Cactus League debut.
“I don’t put too much emphasis on any one spring appearance ever,” Epstein said Wednesday before Kimbrel’s first outing. “But we’re really happy with how he’s looked. He’s had a nice, steady progression from intentionally (going) a little slower to build himself up.
“It’s a good next step for him to get in against hitters wearing other jerseys.”
The Cubs didn’t want to make it too big of a deal. Epstein stayed back at the Cubs complex and watched it on TV.
“I’m not looking for ninth-inning Craig Kimbrel today,” manager David Ross said beforehand. “There’s still a build-up process that’s going to take place all spring. But he’s excited to get out there on the bump.”
Kimbrel pitched the fourth inning of a 6-6 tie against the Reds, serving up a solo home run and striking out two while averaging 95-96 mph on his fastball. He looked much the same with his crab-like stance before delivering pitches, though he trimmed his beard quite a bit, going from “shaggy chic” to sort of distinguished looking.
Kimbrel began his outing by striking out Joey Votto before serving up a solo home run to Derek Dietrich on a 95-mph fastball. Shogo Akiyama was retired on a grounder to first that almost turned into an infield hit when Akiyama nearly outraced Kimbrel to the bag.
Tucker Barnhart then hit a routine grounder that David Bote botched at second, but Kimbrel struck out Phillip Ervin on a 96-mph fastball to end his day. Kimbrel said “there should be” more in the tank and was pleased with the performance.
“Everything overall, other than one pitch,” he said, referring to the home run. “It was a good outing.”
One of the reasons Kimbrel doesn’t pitch earlier in Cactus League games, he said, is because he doesn’t want to “try to do too much” and turn on the adrenaline before he’s ready at the start of the season. His next appearance will be Sunday against the Diamondbacks at Sloan Park.
The Cubs are counting on Kimbrel — a seven-time All-Star with 346 career saves — to return to form in 2020, and they have no obvious backup plan. Sure, Jeremy Jeffress was a former closer with the Brewers, and Rowan Wick might be the Cubs’ closer of the future.
But neither is expected to pitch the ninth this season unless Kimbrel is unavailable or something disastrous occurs. In other words, it’s Kimbrel or bust.
Was it difficult to shake off the bitter ending in 2019, or was it all just part of being a closer?
“That’s all I can do,” Kimbrel said. “I don’t have a choice.”
Poom.
