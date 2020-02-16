Paul Sullivan: Humble? The Cubs? This should be interesting to see.

Contreras can be forgiven for forgetting that cameo playoff appearance in 2018, which ended with the same empty feeling as not making it at all.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Certainly Maddon’s brash personality bled over into the clubhouse the last five years, so a change in attitude was inevitable. New manager David Ross is a bit more self-effacing, perhaps because of spending his career as a backup catcher, and knows the more success you have, the easier it is to lose sight of what’s most important.

“Sometimes success can bring a lack of things; the focus can get awry at times,” Ross said. “We tend to focus on some other details as our careers evolve. A lot of these guys have gone through a path of success. Still a lot of good talent and good numbers getting put up there, but the attention to detail and the winning ways I find important are what I’m going to hammer home.”

Nothing humbles a player like being demoted to the minors after a prolonged period in the majors. Albert Almora Jr., Ian Happ and David Bote were sent down to Triple-A Iowa last year, and all will be fighting to regain their status as major contributors in 2020.