Paul Sullivan: White Sox take a risk by signing Luis Robert to a huge deal before MLB debut

Robert's numbers in the minors suggest he's capable of dominance, and now Hahn and the Sox are betting on it. Robert will wear the No. 88 he wore back in spring training, a daily reminder of his potential earnings.

Hahn said the Sox "put our money where our mouth is in terms of our level of excitement about this player," then in his next breath tried to temper expectations for Robert's rookie season.

Good luck with that. This is the wrong time to try to convince Sox fans to be a little more patient, and Hahn has no one else to blame but himself after owning the offseason in Chicago.

The Robert contract surprised no one. The Sox made a similar deal last spring with their last core prospect, Eloy Jimenez, who also got paid like a star before proving himself at the major league level.

Hahn said he views the two as "unique talents," though if this kind of deal becomes the norm in baseball, he'll certainly be remembered as a pioneer among execs for taking a major leap of faith on players based completely on their potential. Robert also must stay healthy, of course, to make this pay off for the Sox, which isn't guaranteed.