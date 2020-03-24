Paul Sullivan: With no opening day to prepare for at Sox Park, ‘The Sodfather’ watches his field from home

It was only a few weeks ago that Roger Bossard and I were on a backfield at White Sox camp in Glendale, Ariz., laughing about the days in the 1960s when the Sox "froze" baseballs to level the playing field for their offensively challenged hitters.
Now the man known to one and all as "The Sodfather" is confined to his home like everyone else in Illinois as part the ongoing effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Normally at this time of the year, Bossard arrives at Sox Park before the crack of dawn and begins tending to the field to get it ready for opening day. He has been doing it for 54 years, eventually taking over the head groundskeeper duties from his father, Gene, in the "Winning Ugly" season of 1983.
But Thursday's scheduled opener against the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field was postponed, of course, with MLB suspending the start of the season until mid-May at the earliest and probably much longer based on the need for another three to four weeks of spring training.
So Sox Park is closed to employees, even one as essential as The Sodfather, who obviously can't work from home like many of us. You can't mow the grass on Zoom.
"Instead of me being at the park right now plowing the snow off the field, I'm sitting here at home watching 'Andy Griffith' and 'Hogan's Heroes,' " he said with a laugh.
Usually in late March, Bossard is putting ammonia nitrate and ammonia sulfate on the field to warm the grass during the chilly spring weather and help it grow.
Now he's is letting the field remain "as dormant as possible" so he and his crew don't have to maintain it as often in the coming weeks.
Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf "is trying to keep everybody home as much as possible," Bossard said, limiting the amount of fertilizer he has put on the grass. Bossard doesn't know how long the shutdown order _ which currently runs through April 7 _ will remain in effect, so he's doing whatever he can to ensure a perfect field without hands-on maintenance.
"I'm not worried about edging, and I'm raising the height of the grass," he said. "I usually cut it 1 inch, and I'm going to be cutting it at 2. In the summer I literally cut grass every day. I want to get away with where I cut it only two or three times a week to limit the time we've got to be there.
"Jerry hit on this thing quick too. As soon as the (season was suspended), they had a special crew come in and completely clean the place. Typical Jerry."
Bossard said his four-man man crew is not working now but will be back 10 days before the start of the season. When that happens he knows there's going to be a new norm and already wonders what things in life will soon become obsolete.
"Our world is going to change," he said. "I don't know how, but things are just going to be different. After this is over, I can't see myself shaking hands or hugging everybody anymore."
Obviously baseball and all sports are the least of our concerns right now. Our priority should be practicing social distancing and flattening the curve.
Still, this baseball-free period has been tough on a lot of people, no matter where you live or what team you root for. It's particularly hard on Sox fans, who have been waiting years for a team they could rally around and looked at this season as the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel.
Thursday's opener was going to be the much-anticipated debut of prized rookie Luis Robert, Lucas Giolito's first opening-day start and the Sox debut of slugger Yasmani Grandal. Now the only reminder of what might have been will be the TV trucks camped outside the park on 35th Street, with reporters discussing the suspension of the baseball season because of the pandemic.
How long until it starts is anyone's guess. For those looking for any nugget of hope, the Athletic's Ken Rosenthal retweeted a post from the Lotte Giants of the Japanese League promoting the broadcast of team scrimmages. At least they're thinking baseball somewhere in this world.
But we're still a long way off on this continent. As Blue Jays President Mark Shapiro said Sunday: "The reality certainly looks like we are not dealing with days and likely not weeks, but closer to months."
We probably won't know until we see how much progress is made in flattening the curve, which is dependent on everyone following the guidelines of social distancing for the immediate future. As we've seen on social media and internet reports, many still aren't taking this crisis seriously, which will only endanger more lives and prolong the process.
In the meantime, we can only dream of the day we'll walk back into a ballpark and marvel at the perfectly coiffed grass field in front of us.
Bossard hopes to see us all sometime this summer and promised the field at Sox Park will meet your specifications.
"Stay safe, stay home," he said.
Listen to your Sodfather.
