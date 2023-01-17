Conn: Moments with the Mad Hungarian and other memories from the Cardinals Caravan

The best moment of what turned out to be a lot of great ones happened when I stood up to greet former Cardinals player and longtime broadcaster Al Hrabosky before the start of the Cardinals Caravan in Decatur.

“Hey, I recognize you,” said Hrabosky, who I had interviewed at more than one previous Cardinals Caravan.

Yes, the Mad Hungarian said he recognized me. Even my 14-year-old son Sully was a little impressed by that.

Sully also recognized Hrabosky, but certainly not from his playing days, and only faintly from his role as Cardinals color commentator and studio analyst. Sully knew Hrabosky from a previous Cardinals Caravan, where in the same Decatur Hotel & Conference Center sports bar we were talking to Hrabosky on Monday, Sully shared his own personal moment with the Mad Hungarian he still remembers — thanks in big part to a photo snapped by former H&R photographer Lisa Morrison that captured the moment.

This was 2015, and 6-year-old Sully was wearing his Cardinals shirt, Little League baseball hat and sporting a big space where his baby front teeth had been. Sitting at the pinball machine that used to be in the sports bar, Sully handed Hrabosky a ball to sign. Hrabosky looked at him and said something to the effect of, “Did you try to kiss a girl and she knocked your front teeth out?” Sully — and this would still be his reaction — just turned red, smiled and looked at me.

Hrabosky didn’t remember that moment, but he loved hearing the story. He added it to the ones he’s been gathering for more than 30 years of being on Cardinals Caravans in a variety of roles — player, emcee and alum.

“One of the things I get the biggest kicks out of is meeting someone when they’re a little kid missing their front teeth, then seeing them as they grow up, and then later bringing their own kids,” said the 73-year-old Hrabosky, who pitched for the Cardinals from 1970 to 1977, then became a color commentator for the Cardinals after he retired. “I’ll meet people with their 3- or 4-year-old and they show me a picture of them with me when they were 3 or 4. It’s just fun to have been around for that long, and see a lot of the same faces still coming to events like these.”

Fellow Cardinals broadcaster and alum Brad Thompson — in the emcee role for the first time this year — was also no stranger to the Cardinals Caravan. He estimated this was his 10th.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve been to Decatur, but I recognize this bar,” Thompson said.

Thompson said former Cardinals pitchers Danny Cox and John Costello (also on the 2023 Caravan with Thompson) were alumni on his first Cardinals Caravan as a player in 2006. He said Cox and Costello helped him prepare for what it meant to be a Cardinal.

“Those guys love the Cardinals and love doing these, and they made sure we knew how much the people at these events loved the Cardinals,” Thompson said. “Having leaders like that telling you what to expect at each place we were going, and letting us know the responsibility it was wearing this uniform — it wasn’t just going out and playing your best; it was also being an ambassador. That’s something I try to pass on. It’s definitely an eye-opener when you’re a younger player, coming to events like these.”

Thompson did an admirable job in his first time as emcee, with some nice assists from Hrabosky and Costello. They try to do most of the heavy lifting for the current players, most of whom were on their first Cardinals Caravan and not comfortable commanding a large group of people. The return of the Caravan in Decatur was met with a crowd bigger than what had been in there in recent seasons before the COVID pandemic canceled the 2021 and 2022 versions.

This led to as lively a question-and-answer session as I can remember. The crowd is often shy about asking questions, but not this year. There were some really great questions about catching and following Yadier Molina for backup catcher Andrew Knizner, but my favorite came from the young fan who said into the mic, “For all the players, what’s your favorite animal?” The answers weren’t as fun as the question. Another young fan asked what it would be like to be cut from the Cardinals, which Thompson quickly jumped in and answered, having experienced that feeling on November 4, 2009.

Then came the most-anticipated part — at least for my family: The raffle. We won a prize in the raffle the same year Sully had his Hrabosky encounter — 2015 — and had struck out every year since. And we’d taken some big swings.

We took our biggest swing yet this year and finally connected. Within the first few winners, we snagged two free tickets to a weekday game and a 2021 Cardinals yearbook. If that’s all we’d have gotten, it would have been memorable, but soon we added the 2022 Cardinals yearbook and two more tickets.

As the next ticket was about to be called — for two more tickets and a kids t-shirt — I looked at Sully and my 18-year-old daughter Delaney and said, “If we win this one, we’ll give it to the people sitting next to us” — a younger couple with a little girl. Sure enough, we won again.

As Delaney walked up to the stage to collect the prizes, I whispered to Sully, “Should we just give them the T-shirt and keep the tickets?” He looked at me and shook his head — “No, we should give them the tickets, too.” Delaney agreed, so we gave them away.

On second thought, that was the best part of the day.

Photos: 2023 Cardinals Caravan

Conns at the Cardinals Caravan Cardinals Caravan 2010 Cardinals Caravan 2012 Cardinals Caravan 2014 Cardinals Caravan 2014 Cardinals Caravan 2015 Cardinals Caravan 2015 Cardinals Caravan 2015 Cardinals Caravan 2015 Cardinals Caravan 2015 Cardinals Caravan 2016 Cardinals Caravan 2016 Cardinals Caravan 2017 Cardinals Caravan 2019 Cardinals Caravan 2020 Cardinals Caravan 2020 Cardinals Caravan 2020 Cardinals Caravan 2020 Cardinals Caravan 2023 Cardinals Caravan 2023 Cardinals Caravan 2023