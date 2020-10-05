Reinhardt: One blink and it's gone, postseason baseball in Central Illinois

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While we have to remind ourselves the pandemic-shortened 60-game regular season was bound to produce surprising results, the batter's box misadventures of Baez were particularly concerning.

Baez's batting average plunged from .281 in 2019 to .203. His on-base percentage was a scary .238 and he struck out every 2.96 at-bats.

The Cubs have several franchise-changing decisions to make — and soon. Rizzo, Bryant, Baez and Schwarber all could be free agents after the 2021 campaign.

Starters Yu Darvish and Kyle Hendricks were stout atop the rotation, but it’s time to say thanks and farewell to a pitching-on-fumes Jon Lester. Also, the issues of pricey reliever Craig Kimbrel don't seem to be going away.

The Cardinals won the Central in 2019 despite a sputtering offense, and somehow general manager John Mozielak didn't make much of an effort to retain slugging free agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna, who responded by producing a season worthy of MVP consideration with the Atlanta Braves.

St. Louis bats temporarily awakened in a 7-4 series-opening win over San Diego before Cardinals pitching let a four-run lead slip away in an 11-9 game two defeat.

The Cardinals bowed out meekly in the deciding contest, 4-0, to a parade of Padres relievers.