Reinhardt: One blink and it's gone, postseason baseball in Central Illinois

The possibilities were many and promising one week ago for Central Illinois baseball fans.
The Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals were all part of the expanded Major League Baseball playoffs. And as we all know, you’ve got to be in it to win it.
Yet before we knew it, the Cubs, Sox and Cardinals were no longer in it. Wild card round elimination struck swiftly and decisively as World Series dreams quickly disintegrated into baseline chalk.
Next year — and the offseason that will set the stage — will be fascinating for all three.
Let’s start with the clear leaders on the optimism meter, the ChiSox.
The Sox were riding high after a 4-1 game one win over Oakland. Starter Lucas Giolito was spectacular and enters next season as the ace of the staff.
But when game two starter Dallas Keuchel couldn’t follow Giolito’s lead, the Athletics claimed a 5-3 win before taking the series the next day, 6-4.
Sox youngsters Yoan Moncada, Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert are eye-popping talents who should continue to get better.
First baseman Jose Abreu is the likely American League MVP, while shortstop Tim Anderson is not getting the credit he deserves as one of the most exciting and productive players around.
The bullpen of Alex Colome, Aaron Bummer, Codi Heuer, Matt Foster and Evan Marshall was spectacular, and Garrett Crochet is an electric arm the Sox have to determine the best way to utilize.
The South Siders could really use another dependable starter to bridge the gap to not-quite-ready hurlers Dylan Cease, Dane Dunning and Michael Kopech. And as aggressive as the front office was last offseason, it will be a surprise if one isn't acquired.
It's actually quite remarkable the Cubs won the Central Division with a .220 team batting average. Yet the team faces a crossroads after a wild card series sweep at the hands of the Miami Marlins.
It's hard to imagine Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javier Baez and Kyle Schwarber couldn't outhit Miami's Brian Anderson, Jesus Aguilar, Garrett Cooper and Corey Dickerson. But here we are after 5-1 and 2-0 Cubs defeats.
While we have to remind ourselves the pandemic-shortened 60-game regular season was bound to produce surprising results, the batter's box misadventures of Baez were particularly concerning.
Baez's batting average plunged from .281 in 2019 to .203. His on-base percentage was a scary .238 and he struck out every 2.96 at-bats.
The Cubs have several franchise-changing decisions to make — and soon. Rizzo, Bryant, Baez and Schwarber all could be free agents after the 2021 campaign.
Starters Yu Darvish and Kyle Hendricks were stout atop the rotation, but it’s time to say thanks and farewell to a pitching-on-fumes Jon Lester. Also, the issues of pricey reliever Craig Kimbrel don't seem to be going away.
The Cardinals won the Central in 2019 despite a sputtering offense, and somehow general manager John Mozielak didn't make much of an effort to retain slugging free agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna, who responded by producing a season worthy of MVP consideration with the Atlanta Braves.
St. Louis bats temporarily awakened in a 7-4 series-opening win over San Diego before Cardinals pitching let a four-run lead slip away in an 11-9 game two defeat.
The Cardinals bowed out meekly in the deciding contest, 4-0, to a parade of Padres relievers.
Manager Mike Shildt should be applauded for guiding a team that sat idle for 17 days because of a coronavirus outbreak into the playoffs. The Cardinals gamely plodded their way through a daunting procession of doubleheaders and still managed a 30-28 regular-season record.
Yet the offense other than first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was spotty at best.
Former Illinois State player and Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong returned from COVID and blasted just three home runs in 152 at-bats. The illness may have muted the usual pop in DeJong's bat. And Paul, please lay off those breaking balls out of the strike zone.
St. Louis needs to come to terms with the fact its contract with Matt Carpenter was a mistake and release the third baseman.
Stardom awaits outfielder Dylan Carlson, but infielder Tommy Edman and outfielder Harrison Bader should be bench pieces not everyday players.
However, the Cardinals would have to spend money or trade quality prospects to fill those holes. Since management and ownership have not exhibited an appetite for either, St. Louis could be offensively lacking in 2021 as well.
